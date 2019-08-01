Community invited to National Night Out in Grantsville

Event focuses on generating support for local anti-crime initiatives; lets criminals know citizens are fighting back ♦

Millions of people throughout the United States will take part in National Night Out next Tuesday, a campaign to build police and community partnerships.

In Tooele County, the event will be hosted by the Grantsville City Police Department, with all local law enforcement agencies coming together at Grantsville City Park on Cherry Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6. The event is free and open to the public.

The Grantsville City Police Department, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office and Tooele City Police Department rotate who hosts the event each year.

National Night Out, now in its 36th edition, is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored by local law enforcement. The nationwide event also focuses on generating support for local anti-crime initiatives and letting criminals know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Also attending the event will be fire departments from around Tooele County, Stockton Police Department, Wendover Police Department, West Wendover Police Department and Adult Probation and Parole, as well as other local and state partners.

In addition to serious objectives of crime prevention and community partnerships, National Night Out is family-friendly fun. There will be food trucks, bounce houses, a visit from the AirMed helicopter and K-9 demonstrations, said Grantsville City Police Sgt. Rhonda Fields.

At least 20 communities throughout Utah participated in National Night Out Against Crime last year, according to the organization’s website, natw.org.