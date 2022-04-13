Community leaders invited to Art of Neighboring

The Tooele County Health Department and Community Connections, a group of organizations throughout the valley, will host an event at the Tooele City Police Department called “The Art of Neighboring” on April 30 for community leaders.

The event will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Dave Runyon, a pastor from Colorado, who wrote the book called “The Art of Neighboring,” will be presenting.

Runyon is the co-founder and director of CityUnite, which brings government, business, and faith leaders together around common causes. He also serves as a consultant for businesses that have a desire to make a difference in their communities, according to Any Bate, TCHD public information officer.

Runyon launched a neighboring movement that mobilized around 70 churches and 40,000 individuals in the Denver Metro area in 2010. Runyon aims to do this around the country.

“He will be talking about how to get people to engage and connect and feel secure with their neighborhoods,” said Bate. “It’s really about people coming together.”

During his presentation, Runyon will speak on how different neighborhoods can affect an individual’s health and well-being.

School leaders, faith leaders, city and county council members, mayors, other elected officials, and others who identify as community leaders are invited to attend.

To attend the event, individuals must register on Eventbrite. To find the event, please search “The Art of Neighboring.”

Sign-ups are free but seating is limited, so registration is urgent, according to Bate.

There will be at least five food trucks at Tooele City Hall, including a crepe truck, a bratwurst truck, and a breakfast truck after the event.

Each community leader who attends the event at the police station will receive a $10 voucher to use at any food truck of their choice, but the food truck event at City Hall is open to anyone. All community members are encouraged to attend.

Along with the food trucks, the city’s clean-up trailer will be available for individuals to look through, the Tooele City Police Department will have information about their Neighborhood Watch Program, Communities that Care will have information about their programs, and Utah State University will be there with information on gardening.

“This will be an event to kick off the summer and really emphasize the importance of bringing people together,” Bate said. “To bring a community together is a great thing.”