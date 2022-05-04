Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • The Tooele County School District’s Community Learning Center hosted their first Gaming Jam on Saturday, April 30. In the photo are students Marcus Johnson, Jonah Loader, Seth Squires, and Colin Ruebush.
  • A student play tests a student built game on a student built computer during the Gaming Jam at the Community Learning Center on April 30.

May 4, 2022
Community Learning Center hosts Gaming Jam 

Students design and program games on student built computers 

Engineering and robotics, programming, and computer networking students from the Community Learning Center participated in the CLC’s first ever CLC Game Jam on Saturday, April 30. 

The event was put on by the Career and Technical Education Department at the CLC, including teachers  Allan Erichsen, robotics and engineering; Eric Broadbent, computer programming and gaming; Clint Thomsen, computer networking and Linux and Jon Black, programming and computer science.

A total of 11 teams signed up to participate with just over 30 students ranging from sixth-grade to twelfth-grade.

In the Game Jam, students were tasked with building a video game from scratch in 24 hours. The theme of the Jam was an 80s retro reboot. The students had to pick a video game that was created during the 1980s and build their own version of that game with their own twist on the mechanics. 

There were eight teams that completed the task and ended up with some very impressive games, according to Broadbent. 

There were  winners in three categories. 

People’s Choice award, where about 150 people from the public came in and played the games and then voted on the game winners, went to Andrew Jacox, Jacob Colby and Logan Cannon.

The second category was Best Game Mechanics.The winners in this category were Joseph Griffith, Grey Mitchell and Ian Squires

The last category was Most Artistic. There was a tie in this category. The winners were Talon Sumner, Daniel Fenton, Tanner Western, Chris Burbidge, and Holden Anderson.

 

