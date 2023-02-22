Community mourns the passing of THS freshman, Jayden Davis

Family and friends of Jayden Davis gathered in Tooele High School’s parking lot on Friday at 6 p.m.

As the sun set behind Tooele High School, hundreds of people released purple and white balloons after singing the Tooele High School song, “Forever and Forever in Tooele.”

Jayden’s teammates gave one last cheer for Jayden and then everybody lifted their eyes skyward and watched as the balloons disappeared in the sky.

Jayden passed away after falling through the ice on Settlement Canyon Reservoir on Monday, Feb 13. A freshman at Tooele High school, Jayden played on the varsity football and basketball teams.

The Stansbury High School basketball team honored Jayden and his family during their home game with Payson High School on Thursday night. Grantsville High School students wore purple to their basketball game for a “purple out” event to pay tribute to Jayden.

Tooele High School canceled their game with Payson that was scheduled for Tuesday night, Feb. 14. Instead, Payson’s basketball team drove to Tooele High School to hand deliver a poster the Payson basketball team and cheerleaders made in memory of Jayden.

Jayden was the son of Kristen and Kyle Porter and Dustin Davis.