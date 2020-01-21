Community offers support to family hit by tragedy

A candlelight vigil was held Monday night for the Haynie family of Grantsville that lost four members of their family in a shooting on Friday.

Over 1,000 people attended the vigil at Grantsville City Park to mourn and show support.

A letter addressed to the community from the Haynie family was read during the vigil by Tooele 411 Facebook page administrator Patty Deakin-Daley.

“The depth of sorrow we feel is matched only by the overwhelming outpouring of love we feel from the Grantsville and surrounding communities. The amount of love, compassion, and consideration shown by churches, businesses, and communities is deeply touching. … It is our hope that at this difficult time, we focus on the positive moments that we have shared together,” wrote the family.

Speaking to the crowd, Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall said that a lot of different individuals are involved when a tragedy like this strikes that the general community may not notice.

“There were also many people who were involved in different aspects of this event that took place that nobody sees,” Marshall said. “The dispatch, the hospital staff, the church people, other community leaders — so pray for all of them.”

Donations were accepted at the vigil to help ease the burden of the family’s surviving members.

In the days following the fatal shootings on Eastmoor Drive in Grantsville, many individuals, businesses and organizations in the community have stepped forward to help.

More than $80,000 dollars have been donated for the family by almost 2,000 people through a Facebook fundraiser by Tooele 411 Facebook page administrator Patty Deakin-Daley.

“It really does take a village,” Deakin-Daley said. “This community is amazing. They have done all of this. So many companies and people have volunteered to help.”

Bio-one and Clothes Line Express Cleaners have begun cleanup efforts in the home and will continue to do so, according to Deakin-Daley. Many members of the Haynie’s church, as well as others, have offered to cook meals for the family, clean, or help in any way they can.

Chubby’s Cafe in Tooele is hosting a fundraiser on Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. All of the profits from that day will go to the Haynie family.

“We are hoping we can get a lot of people out for our fundraiser,” said Joe Moak, owner of Chubby’s. The café is located at 1211 N. Main Street in Tooele.

Funeral services for Alejandra, Alexis, Matthew, and Milan Haynie will be held Friday at noon at the Grantsville Stake Center, 550 E. Durfee Street in Grantsville. A viewing will take place from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the same location.