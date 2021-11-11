Community Resource Center ready for winter

Non-profit agency and local church provide resources for the unsheltered ♦

The Tooele Community Resource Center aims to provide services for unsheltered individuals during the cold winter months.

The center is run out of 38 S. Main Street in Tooele City by a group called Switchpoint, a non-profit organization which aims to help those experiencing homelessness and poverty.

Last year they served 1,700 unduplicated households.

During their business hours of 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, they hand out free sack lunches at the food pantry and provide showers to those in need.

Currently, they offer free food to families and individuals in need through their food pantry.

The Community Resource Center also provides clothing vouchers to children and individuals in need through the Tooele Thrift store.

“We can write clothing orders for people who need it, so they can get coats, shoes, and jackets, or whatever else they need,” said Christy Johnson, director of the Community Resource Center.

The thrift store is also used to teach work ethic and help those in need begin to build a resume as they work towards financial independence.

The center provides bus passes for those without means of transportation.

“A lot of our clients don’t have vehicles, so we provide bus passes and means of transportation for them,” Johnson said. “We often have clients who are released from the county jail and when they’re released, they are released right on our doorstep. We partner with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office to help those who just got out of jail. Sometimes when people are put in jail here, they may not be from our community and it does not help them to leave them stranded here in our county.”

The Community Resource Center recently received a grant from the Utah State Office of Homeless Services for $40,000 to be used for hotel vouchers.

“When the weather is cold, we can put clients up in hotels,” Johnson said. “We should be receiving that before December.”

Employees at the center will decide which unsheltered individuals are in the most need for the hotel vouchers.

Homelessness is not a rare occurrence, according to Johnson.

“Every day we are seeing people being forced into homelessness,” she said. “This is because landlords are raising the rent, and they aren’t renewing their leases. So, their lease comes to an end and the landlords raise the rent rate, and they raise it so high, the individual cannot afford it and they are forced into homelessness. This is happening every day.”

Switchpoint and the Tooele County Housing Authority recently applied for American Rescue Plan Act funding for their Harris Community Village program, a project that they are partnering together on. The program will be located in the old Harris Elementary Building on First Street in Tooele City. It will offer emergency housing for men and women, housing for homeless individuals and families, a food bank, kitchen, 24-hour childcare, and a community center offering classes and activities.

The ARPA funding comes from a government program where cities, counties, and organizations throughout Utah could submit projects that fit into three categories, including homeless housing, and receive a grant that would match the amount of money the organization that was chosen put in.

The Harris Community Village program received the highest ranking of any project in the state and was granted a $1.5 million match from the state for the project.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Johnson said. “Our project was number one in the state and [the state] had almost a billion dollars in ask. It’s pretty cool and this money is critical, because we have such a high need in our community for this project.”

The facility will be completed by November 2022 if everything goes according to plan, Johnson said.

When the facility is complete, Switchpoint will run their resource center out of the location and the Housing Authority will manage the 66 housing units on site.

Being kind to unsheltered individuals is key.

“Just be kind,” Johnson said. “This person is someone’s someone. Homelessness is not necessarily their fault. People think they are lazy and don’t work but this isn’t true. The reality of homelessness is, some of these people are working 40 hours a week and can’t find a place to live. So, just be kind.”

Community members can help those experiencing homelessness by donating their time volunteering or donating money to an organization, like Switchpoint that helps them.

The New Life Christian Fellowship, at 411 E Utah Avenue in Tooele City is also helping people in need during the winter months with a coat and shoe giveaway at their church on Nov. 13.

The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We will have all sizes of coats and everyone is welcome,” said Mike D’Anjou, organizer of the coat drive. “The coat drive will be a judgement free zone. We want people to feel comfortable.”