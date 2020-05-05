Community spread of virus accounts for 11% of positive COVID-19 tests statewide

Symptomatic people urged to get tested ♦

As Tooele County transitions into the moderate risk phase of the COVID-19 pandemic recovery, county officials warn that individuals should still social distance and take other precautions.

As of Monday evening, Tooele County had a total of 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, with six hospitalizations, according to a report from the Tooele County Health Department.

On May 1, the Tooele County moved into the moderate risk phase of the recovery, per an announcement made by the County Commission and Gov. Gary Herbert.

This means that the risk of the virus is lower, but individuals should still take precautions such as; wearing masks or face coverings when out in public, staying at least six feet away from others, and washing hands often, according to the Health Department.

Tooele County has tested around 2,500 people for COVID-19. The positive rate of tests in Tooele County has consistently been between 3 and 4%, which is lower than the state’s positive rate, according to Jeff Coombs, Tooele County Health Department Director.

Statewide the number of positive tests as the result of community spread has been on the decline, according to Angela Dunn, epidemiologist with the state Health Department.

Community spread is now responsible for 11% of positive cases with same household sources responsible for 60%, contact with known individuals outside the home account for 25% and workplace exposure account for 4% of positive cases, Dunn said in a Monday afternoon press conference.

All classwork for students in Tooele County School District is due May 15, with the last day of school being May 21. Students who have an I/C will have until June 15 to complete their work.

During this time, each school will have different schedules and processes in place for students to gather personal belongings and drop off school materials.

On May 1, school tennis courts and tracks were open for public use. At this time, playgrounds, weight rooms, and other school facilities are still closed.

According to the report by the Health Department, as before, people experiencing fever, cough, running nose, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste, should be tested for the virus.

Individuals experiencing symptoms can visit testutah.com to take a short survey analyzing their symptoms. Individuals experiencing symptoms can also call 1-801-683-0790 to find out where they can be tested, or visit coronavirus.utah.gov/testing-locations/