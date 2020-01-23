Community Support and Care

Tooele and Stansbury high school students laid down there cross-town rivalry with Grantsville High School over the weekend.

Students from both schools spent the weekend decorating the outside and inside of Grantsville High with yellow ribbons, hearts and balloons to show their support for students mourning the loss of one of their fellow students in last Friday night’s shooting at the Haynie family home.

Alexis Haynie, one of the victims, was a freshman at Grantsville High School. Tooele County School District, with the support of local mental health providers, had trained counselors available at the school Tuesday.

Alexis’ younger brother and sister, Matthew and Milan, also victims of the shooting, attended junior high school at Excelsior Academy in Erda. Excelsior has provided support for their students as they grieve and try to make sense of the tragedy, according to Excelsior officials. Excelsior has announced that they will dismiss school early on Friday so students may attend funeral services for the Haynie family.

Community support for the Haynie family continues throughout the Tooele County community. Soelberg’s Market is accepting donations from customers through Feb. 4. Donations can be made to the Haynie Family Facebook Fundraiser. An account has been opened at Chartway Federal Credit Union for donations to the family. Chubby’s Neighborhood Cafe in Tooele will donate its profits from Jan. 27 to the Haynie family.