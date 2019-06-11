Company installs dog park in Grantsville at no cost to city

Broken Arrow, Inc. employees transformed a small section of grass in Grantsville into a dog park in just a few hours Monday

About 60 employees arrived at Lincoln Park in Grantsville at noon and the community canine area was finished by 4:30 p.m.

In addition to building the dog park, crews helped level off another section of ground for space for kids to play soccer or other games.

“It’s wonderful that a corporation would want to provide these improvements to our community,” said Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall.

“We would get calls from people saying it was offensive that people were walking dogs in the cemetery, so we wanted to provide an alternative,” Marshall said.

Lincoln Park is located at the west end of Clark Street on the turnoff to Old Lincoln Highway, just a few blocks from Grantsville City Cemetery.

The dog park is fenced in and includes a fire hydrant for canines to mark their territory, some obstacles for dogs to navigate, and clean-up stations to dispose dog waste. Workers installed a faucet at the park to supply fresh water.

“Broken Arrow contacted us and they were looking for some possible projects they could help us with and we thought this was a good one,” said James Waltz, public works director. “We discussed possible ideas with Councilman (Neil) Critchlow and the mayor.”

Waltz said he used to see a man throwing a Frisbee to his dog in the cemetery and came away with the idea of a dog park.

“The man would always have a plastic bag to clean up after his dog, but we started to think about having a dog park,” Waltz said.

This was the second public service project completed by Broken Arrow in the past two years. Last July, the company completed a service project at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course in Tooele.

“We did work on Hole No. 17 last year at the golf course and that worked out good. A lot of our employees golf up there,” said Jared Bunn, president of Broken Arrow. “We have several employees from Grantsville working here today. We’re grateful for all the hard work of our employees.”

Grantsville resident and Broken Arrow employee Harry Begay operated a backhoe to dig the trench and install the waterline connection to the dog park.

“This is fun and an awesome way to help out,” Begay said.

Bunn said once the project was completed, employees headed to the Tooele Gun Club to do some skeet shooting and eat pizza.

Waltz said several Grantsville parks will see improvements this summer to meet safety requirements.

“This is really the start of some major work on our parks,” he said.

Critchlow said some playground equipment would be replaced at some of the parks and cushions installed to protect kids when they fall.

At one of the parks there are no mature trees for shade so there needs to be some overhead fabric installed to provide shade, Critchlow said. Netting is also planned at the baseball park to protect spectators from being hit with foul balls.

Broken Arrow employs about 150 with offices in Lake Point, Arizona and Wyoming. The company has completed many jobs throughout the Intermountain West during its 47 years of operation, according to the company.

Bunn said the company has also completed several work projects for Tooele City.