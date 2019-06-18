Company seeks permit to operate gravel pit in Grantsville

Bolinder Resources plans to operate a gravel pit on 563 acres in northwest Grantsville City, according to a conditional use permit application.

The site is located at 1100 North, state Route 138, about 2-3 miles northwest of the Walmart Distribution Center. The site is zoned for mining, quarry, sand and gravel excavation industrial uses, according to the Grantsville City Zoning Map.

The Grantsville City Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the CUP application Thursday night at City Hall with no comments from the public. The commission tabled any decision on the proposal until it could receive more input about the operation from the applicant and possibly visit the site.

Shay Stark of Aqua Engineering, which reviews proposed developments for the City, recommended that planning commission members and the City Council visit the site to learn more about the company’s plans.

Final approval of the operation would be determined by the City Council after a recommendation from the planning commission.

“We’re going to have to have some regulations as far as dust control and hours of operation as we move forward with this,” said Councilman Neil Critchlow, who serves as City Council liaison to the planning commission.

Stark indicated there are some issues with the proposal as it moves forward.

“The code is interesting in this case because it requires them (Bolinder Resources) to figure out stormwater design and other engineering issues as part of the CUP that would cost them about $150,000,” Stark said.

He said the company needs to get approval from the City before it can move forward with some of those issues.

Stark said after company officials meet with City leaders within two weeks, a temporary CUP could be approved contingent on meeting criteria that would allow the process to move forward with other entities.

Bolinder Resources has submitted a financial statement, cost estimates, insurance information, site plans, property lines, geo-technical reports, contour maps and other information to the City.

The company contacted Brian Slade, environmental health director for the Tooele County Health Department. A document showed that Slade said the dust would need to be controlled and noise would not be an issue, since the site is far north in the city.

Bolinder Resources is located in Tooele City, according to its website, bolinderresources.com. The company specializes in crushing, silica sand, ballast, and sand and gravel, according to the website.