Compassion in the clouds

The night had been rainy and cold. When morning arrived, it was still much of the same. Some would say New York City is always a cold place — at least in its demeanor —but this day, while starting out cold, was about to turn unexpectedly warm and compassionate. In fact, one seasoned traveler, someone sitting next to me commented, “This is the most compassionate flight crew I’ve ever seen!”

The American Airlines flight had departed from New York LaGuardia Airport and had just reached its cruising altitude when one passenger gingerly rose to his feet and stood in place. At first, the surrounding passengers eyed him with cautious questioning eyes. Then a flight attendant walked up the aisle, pushing a refreshment cart.

“You’re just fine,” she said to the man, as soon as she saw him begin to struggle in an effort to wedge himself back into his seat area while still standing, as she eased her way past.

“I hope not to be in your way,” the man explained. “I have a bad back and its very painful for me to sit. I’ll try not to be a bother.”

“You’re not a bother at all,” she responded. “Is there something I can do to help you? Three and a half hours will surely be difficult for you.”

“No. But, thank you. I just need to stand as much as possible,” he replied.

A few minutes later that same flight attendant whispered to another passenger, just up four or five rows forward, “That poor man! I wish there was something I could do to help him.”

Then a second flight attendant approached the man. She quietly asked, “May I bring you a hot water bottle to put on your back?”

Again, the pained man thanked her and declined, just before a “rough air” announcement obligated all passengers and crew to sit with their seat belts fastened snugly. For this grimacing man it was more than a little rough air. It was pure torture for the next two hours before landing. But, they did land and the passengers began to deplane.

“Please extend my thanks to the entire crew for their kindness to me,” the man said sincerely, as he spoke to a flight attendant at the open door.

“Oh! You’re going to make me cry,” she responded. “May I get a wheelchair up here for you?”

“No. But, thank you,” he said. “Walking will help me the most.” Then he walked out of the plane, into the jet bridge and breathed a sigh of relief as the bright, warm sunshine of daylight embraced him.

“This is the most compassionate flight crew I’ve ever seen!,” one seasoned traveler had said.

It was compassion, above all.

Lynn Butterfield lives in Erda and is a managing broker for a real estate company.