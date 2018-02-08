Complete text of Mayor Winn’s State of the City address (2018)

Editor’s note: The following is the complete text of Tooele Mayor Debbie Winn’s State of the City address, which was presented Wednesday evening at Tooele City Hall. See related front-page story.

Members of the Tooele City Council, department heads, staff, and residents of Tooele City: it is an honor and a pleasure for me to stand before you this evening to present the annual State of the City address.

During the past several weeks, I have made an effort to meet with all employees of the city. These individuals are exceptional people who are willing to not only do their jobs each day, but they are aware that they are serving the public.

The main purpose of local government is to provide services to the people. These services include bringing clean water to your home and taking the dirty water away. We build streets, we collect your garbage, and most importantly, we provide public safety through our police and fire departments. We provide recreational opportunities through our parks, golf course and aquatic center. We provide educational opportunities through our library. We ensure that new homes and businesses are constructed in a safe manner. I, the staff and the City Council, will be working together as a team to work for you.

As we perform the services that we are responsible for, our team has set a goal to work together to provide excellent customer service. Taking care of your concerns in a timely manner will be at the top of the list.

Our next goal is to work closely with the chamber of commerce as we support local businesses. We will be forming a plan to enable our city to become business friendly. I will be calling on business owners and residents to serve on committees as we work on this project. I will also work with the chamber to renew the “Come Together Campaign” to continue educating our residents of the importance of shopping local. This will also include the commitment of our businesses to providing the best customer service possible. I pledge my support to listen to our business owners and do all that I can to help them succeed. We will also welcome new businesses to our city and commit to easing the process of getting a business up and running. Our team will listen to all entrepreneurs who wish to experience the American dream.

Our Tooele City team has made a commitment to work together with all local government leaders. We understand how important it is that all Tooele County elected officials collaborate their efforts in behalf of all our residents. Our team will also continue our great partnership with the Tooele County School District and their leaders as we work together to educate the future leaders of our city.

Financial issues will always be a concern to myself and the council as we put together budgets each year. There is never enough funding to complete all projects that we would like to complete, nor will there ever be. We are not unlike any other city in the state. We must prioritize and listen to what is important to our constituents. To accomplish the goal of fiscal transparency, we are asking for involvement from our taxpayers. We will be holding a town hall meeting where we will welcome all of you to come to City Hall and learn about our budget process. We will also listen to your ideas and work together to incorporate those into the budget. During the weeks following the town hall meeting, the council and I will hold several public budget discussion meetings where you will be able to attend and watch your elected officials at work. As always, citizens may email me or the council at any time or give us a call to discuss your concerns. All contact information is available on our website and will be included in the 90 North Main publication that is included in your water bill.

I would like to recognize the importance of the many volunteers who serve our community. Our city is a great place to live because of the involvement of civic organizations, non-profits, church congregations and leaders, and many individual volunteers who give of their time and talents.

The local chapter of the GFWC Ladies Community Club of Tooele will work with us to beautify our downtown this summer as we bring back the beautiful flower pots.

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation and its supporters are currently conducting a fundraiser to place two beautiful bronze statues of veterans to be placed in our Veterans Memorial Park. These monuments will honor our veterans who have served our country and also remind us of their needs. Unfortunately, the number of veteran suicides increase daily.

Several youth and religious organizations have offered to help our city. I will be calling upon these groups to help clean up our parks and neighborhoods. We will be organizing a spring clean-up project to encourage residents to improve their property by cleaning up trash and working to beautify our city. We currently offer a bulk pick up once per month to enable you to get rid of large items that will not fit into the trash cans. We will be reminding residents of this service and encouraging all to participate. We will also welcome your ideas on what you would like to see or that you would help us with to make our spring clean-up a successful event.

I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank our employees. For several years after the 2008 financial crisis our country experienced, our employees received no step increases or cost-of-living increases, yet many of them stayed because of their willingness to serve. I am appreciative of their dedication and their commitment.

Thank you to the members of the City Council. I am grateful for your support and for your enthusiasm to serve.

Last but certainly not least, thank you to all of the residents of our great city. Thank you for your support to myself and our team as we try to better serve you. Thank you to my beautiful family for all of their love, support and understanding as they allow me to spend much of my time serving others.

We are blessed to live in an incredible city. We will have great opportunities that will enhance our city and continue to improve our quality of life. As we face challenges in the future, we will face them together — elected officials, staff and citizens. Working as a team will enable us to be successful. I believe that it’s the people that make our city great.