Completed public improvements on senior subdivision

The Tooele City Council voted to approve public improvements to the new Country View Villas subdivision that will soon be available for senior living.

During the meeting, the Paul Hansen, city engineer presented the improvements.

Hansen explained the Country View Villas is a 56-unit senior community that is almost ready to be occupied. It is south of 1000 North and to the east of a multi-family apartment complex along 100 East.

Hansen said that road improvements had recently been completed in the subdivision, making it closer to being able to be lived in by seniors.

At the end of the discussion, all of the council members voted to approve the recently completed public improvements to the road.

Country View Villas is a community for people aged 55 and over. It is being built by Leisure Villas, a company with over 20 years experience building senior communities along the Wasatch Front.

The Villas will feature amenities such as community clubhouse — complete with a pool table, library, movie theater, swimming pool, exercise room, and a large gathering area which can accommodate large groups with a serving area.

“Some time ago, we saw the need to provide a new senior community in Tooele. Not only were there too few communities like ours over there, but the housing market in Salt Lake was going crazy,” said Leisure Villas on their website promoting Country View Villas.

“It’s getting closer and I’m looking forward to this,” said council chairwoman Melodi Gochis.