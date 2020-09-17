Concert at Utah Motorsport Campus too noisy from some residents

Noise from a concert at Utah Motorsports Park Friday and Saturday nights was too loud for some residents in the area.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall said he received complaints and dispatch received about 40 calls complaining about the noise.

“On behalf of the mayor and city council we extend an apology concerning the Roll N Rave concert,” the mayor said Wednesday night.

Grantsville City Council approved a noise variance at its Sept. 2 meeting to allow the concert to run until 12:15 a.m. each night.

“Understanding that some of our businesses have been affected by COVID-19 and have not had the cash flow that they normally have, and to help them keep their employees without having them laid off — this seemed like an event that could be done at UMC providing them a source of revenue,” Marshall said.

“We felt that we had covered the bases as well as could be expected for their permit for noise variance, but we were wrong,” he said.

The mayor said he drove around Grantsville and Tooele during the concert and sat in his car at the Purple building and when he rolled up the windows in his car he could not hear the noise.

“We will do a better next time looking at these noise issues,” Marshall said.

The stage for this event faced west, and UMC officials said they would face the stage south for future events. The stage for Country Fan Fest held annually at Deseret Peak Complex faces south.

The mayor said he is meeting next week with UMC officials to discuss noise issues with these types of events.

Other business discussed Wednesday night included three emails from residents expressing displeasure about the proposed increase in price for recycling service. The proposed new rate is $6.50 per recycling can and would begin November 1.

The City also awarded a contract to McNeill & Sons Construction, Grantsville, to build a new Public Works building for $689,500.

The Grantsville company provided the lowest bid compared to 11 other companies and tied for first-place in overall qualifications of the bidders.