Concert to help Stansbury singers to perform at Carnegie Hall

Nearly 70 Stansbury High School singers will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 24.

“We take a tour every year with our choirs, but this year is extra special,” said Denise McCubbins, who helps arrange tours for SHS singing groups. “We were selected to travel to New York City and perform at Carnegie Hall.”

She said the group had to submit recordings from the past two years as part of the process of being selected to perform there.

McCubbins said the show choir, concert choir and women’s choir will perform at the famous venue. While in New York City, the students will participate in clinics to help them hone their musical skills.

The choirs need sponsors to help them pay for the trip during Spring Break from March 20-25.

Cost of the trip is about $1,750 per student.

The choirs kick off their fundraising efforts with a free concert on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. There will be silent auctions and other events to help raise money.

“The main reason for the concert is we want to help the students, but it’s also going to be a fun time,” said Erik Mourtgos, choir director.

“We’ve got a lot of numbers from our Singing Valentines that we do every year. So there will a lot of numbers ‘Grease,’” he said.

“We also have some prettier, more serious numbers,” Mourtgos said.

He said the show choir will do a modern a cappella number “Shut Up and Dance,” which is a lot of fun.

The advanced women’s choir Bella Voce will perform an a cappella arrangement of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

“There are some slower numbers, but also some high-energy numbers. It’s going to be a fun, energetic concert,” the choir leader said.

Since it opened in 1891,Carnegie Hall has set the international standard for musical excellence as the aspirational destination for the world’s finest artists, according to carnegiehall.org.

From Tchaikovsky, Dvorák, Mahler, and Bartók to George Gershwin, Billie Holiday, Benny Goodman, Judy Garland, and The Beatles, an honor roll of music-making artists representing the finest of every genre has filled Carnegie Hall throughout the years.

While in New York the students will stay four nights at the Roosevelt Hotel.

“We will have 14 adult chaperones on the trip,” Mourtgos added.

For information on donating to the choir, call McCubbins at 435-224-5032.