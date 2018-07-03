Concerts, fireworks, parade and rodeo continue this week

Tooele’s Fourth of July celebration continues on Tuesday with a concert featuring country music artist Terri Clark at the Tooele High School football field. Also, Tuesday is the first of night of the 73rd Annual Bit n’ Spur Rodeo at Deseret Peak Complex.

Clark has sold over five million albums, and is the only Canadian female artist to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry, according to her biography.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person and fireworks follow the concert.

The Bit n’ Spur Rodeo runs Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Mutton Bustin’ starts at 7 p.m. both nights with main rodeo performances starting at 8 p.m. The rodeo is a Rocky Mountain Pro Rodeo Association event, and Broken Heart Rodeo Company, LLC of West Point, Utah, will provide the stock.The company manages a herd of 75 bulls and 250 horses.

Events include bareback bronc riding, barrels, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bit n’ Spur Rodeo chairs and committee members include Jim Harrell, Bret Brockmeier, Darcy Brockmeier and Cindy Elton.

Harrell and Elton have been working together as co chairs for seven years. Nearly 50 other volunteers help out with the rodeo.

About 225 cowboys are entered to compete during the two-night rodeo, Harrell said.

“Our grand entry is going to be extra special and extremely patriotic this year,” Harrell said. “This should be one of our best grand entries ever.”

He said the grounds are in top condition this year, and a new sound system has been installed.

Monroe Magnuson, from Castle Dale, returns for his sixth year as the rodeo announcer.

He said he believes in and loves the Cowboy Way of Life.

“I believe the American cowboy is respected and maybe even idolized,” Magnuson said. “They say that everybody loves a cowboy, and if that is so, it is because of what he represents: integrity, grit and determination.”

Tuesday’s rodeo will include a performance by Mike Dow and his Slash D Stock Dogs herding cattle inside the arena.

Wednesday’s rodeo will include a 30-minute concert from country music artist Kaleb Austin just prior to fireworks.

Tooele City’s Fourth of July celebration continues after a packed Aquatic Center Park on Friday night for the Peter Breinholt concert followed by a movie.

Leading the Fourth of July effort as chairman is Terra Sherwood, the city’s assistant parks director.

She said about 70 kids competed in the Tooele Kids Triathlon Friday evening.

The Tooele Tri Sprint Triathlon Saturday morning was also successful, Sherwood said.

“The triathlons were awesome. We maxed out with 125 people for the adult triathlon. It was a lot of fun; we had some good safe races,” Sherwood said.

She said it took about 40 volunteers to run each race and to make sure everything ran smoothly.

The Fourth of July committee began planning the celebration back in November.

“In a couple of weeks we’ll do a briefing and talk about what went well and what we want to change and basically talk about next year,” Sherwood said. “It’s a well-oiled machine. We’ve all been doing this together for a long time. I’ve been doing this for 18 years and we’ve had some new people over the years. We have some great community volunteers who help out.”

Wednesday’s celebration kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with the Chamber of Commerce breakfast. Runners will race down Main Street during the 5K Kiwanis Freedom Run at 8:30 a.m.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. on Main Street at 500 South to Utah Avenue to 200 West to the Aquatic Center Park at 200 West Vine St. Activites and a car show are scheduled after the parade. Bob Gowans is grand marshal for the parade with Dave Buck is honorary grand marshal.

Country music artist Marc Bailey will perform at the Aquatic Center Park after the parade. He is donating money from downloads of his song “Some Gave All” to help complete and install a bronze statue of a World War II veteran at Tooele’s Veterans Memorial Park on Veterans Day.

The address for Tuesday’s concert at THS football field is 301 W. Vine Street. Deseret Peak Complex is on state Route 112 between Tooele and Grantsville. Rodeo tickets can be purchased at the rodeo or online at tooelebitnspur.com/rodeo.htlm. Prices are $12 adults and $5 for children ages 6-11.