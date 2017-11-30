Concrete repair project begins on I-80 bridges this week

Work to repair concrete bridges on Interstate 80 in Tooele, Summit and Salt Lake counties is expected to cause travel delays and lane restrictions, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The construction began on Monday and is scheduled to run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with possibility of night work in some locations, according to a UDOT news release. Work is expected to continue until winter weather forces a suspension, then resume next March.

Crews will begin work in Tooele County and head east toward Salt Lake County, with each bridge expected to take about 10 days, the release said. Construction is expected to be mainly on the shoulder of the freeway, with occasional single lane closures.

Travelers passing through construction zones can expect noise, dust, vibration and trucks and equipment entering or exiting work areas, according to UDOT.

Work is slated to begin at milepost 1 and continue to milepost 117, UDOT said. Completion for the project, including the winter layoff, is June 2018.