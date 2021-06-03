Conflict on 400 North in Tooele

Monday afternoon officers with the Tooele County Metro SWAT team responded to a call to assist Tooele City police officers with an individual who violated parole and hid from police in an abandoned house in Tooele.

On Monday, around 2 p.m., an individual who had violated their parole and had a board of pardons warrant out for their arrest was hiding in a house located at 163 E. 400 North in Tooele City.

The Tooele Police Department received word of the individual from Adult Probation and Parole, according to Jeremy Hansen, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

The Adult Probation and Parole supervisor met Tooele City police at the scene.

“We surrounded the house,” said Hansen. “We tried calling him out. He wouldn’t come out, so we had to get a search warrant for the house.”

Police were unsuccessful in getting the individual to come out, so they deployed tear gas into the home.

“He came out not too long after we deployed the gas,” Hansen said.

According to Hansen, SWAT members were on scene at the time of the incident because they had to deploy the gas.

The individual, who hasn’t been identified, was booked into jail at 4 p.m. after he came out of the house.

400 N. was closed for about two hours while the incident was happening, according to Hansen.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The individual was not armed, made no threats to residents, and no residents were evacuated from their homes.