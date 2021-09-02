Consortium educates public about opiods

The Tooele Rural Opioid Healthcare Consortium, a group affiliated with Utah State University, held a dinner and luminary event on Tuesday evening to educate the community about opioid abuse, provide relief for those struggling with active opioid addiction, and to honor loved ones lost to addiction.

The dinner, which was put on to raise awareness of neonatal abstinence syndrome and talk about stigmatizing language, was held at the Stansbury Park Observatory Complex.

“The dinner was geared toward families,” said Jennifer Peatross, marketing lead for the Tooele Rural Opioid Healthcare Consortium. “The main purpose behind it was to illustrate what stigmatizing language and attitudes do to kind of perpetuate the problems with substance use disorder.”

Katy Zaman, a comic artist who lives in Wisconsin and holds a masters degree in psychiatry, explained how stigmatizing language can be harmful by leading an artistic activity.

Those in attendance created their own comic with “stigma monsters”.

“The purpose was to show that people can go from one end of the [drug addiction] spectrum to the other side of the spectrum and you may never know it’s the same person,” explained Peatross. “By continuing to use the words like ‘junkie’ and ‘addict’ and ‘worthless’, people tend to stay in that [drug addiction] realm and it’s a lot harder for them to ask for help or seek recovery.”

Instead of using stigmatizing language, using inviting, humanizing language such as, “those in active addiction” or “those in recovery” are the only acceptable terms for those struggling with addiction.

“They are still people,” said Peatross. “Just because they have a disorder does not mean they aren’t human. We need to be identifying a disorder or a disease, or a condition, rather than putting a label on the person. If we are less insensitive, people will be a lot more likely to reach out for help and support.”

At the end of the dinner, a photographer was present to take family photos for those who haven’t had a family photo taken in a while.

After the dinner, a luminary event followed.

The participants were given a rubber duck, a small bath and first aid kit for mothers, information about substance abuse and pregnancy, a naloxone kit, and a luminary — a small, square paper bag with a battery-operated candle in it.

Each luminary came with a pen to write someone’s name who has died from addiction.

Participants were able to share names and photos of those lost to drug addiction on a memorial wall.

Several groups, such as: the Life’s Worth Living Foundation and The University of Utah Extension supported the consortium at the event.

“We were invited to this event, because a lot of the time addiction does lead to suicide,” said Ed Hansen, one of the founders of the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, a local group that aims to prevent suicide, help those who’ve lost a loved one, and end the stigma of suicide. “We are here tonight to show people that there is help. If you’re thinking of suicide, please talk to someone and share your thoughts. Life’s worth living.”

“We are here trying to incite hope for everyone,” said Emily Hamilton, a health educator at Utah State University. “We want to remember those we’ve lost.”

Maren Voss, who volunteered at the event, said she is thankful for all of the support from the county.

“These people just really want to support each other,” she said. “We have had over 40 volunteers and it’s amazing that we had so many people who wanted to volunteer at an event like this.”

John Sherill, a local musician who performed at the event, said he was excited to come out and support the event.

“I want to do this next year too,” he said. “This is such a good cause.”

At 9 p.m. a moment of silence was observed for those lost to opioid addiction.

Tuesday was International Overdose Awareness Day and recovery groups across the nation put on luminary events similar to the consortium’s.

“It’s important to remember those in our community that we’ve lost and know there’s help available to prevent these types of things,” said Hamilton.

The Tooele Rural Opioid Healthcare Consortiumis located at 151 N. Main Street, Suite 200 in Tooele City and was created under the supervision of the statewide Tribal and Rural Opioid Initiative.

The group is available for resources Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Appointments are recommended, as staff provides training throughout the community on a regular basis.

“We want to humanize addiction,” said Peatross about the consortium. “It’s not one little group of people who are affected by addiction. It does actually affect the whole community.”

To learn more about the consortium or to contact them, please visit healthequity.usu.edu/trohc or email them at trohc@usu.edu