Constitutional amendment G: spending state income tax

Amendment proposes additional uses for funds constitutionally reserved for education ♦

The 2020 general election ballot lists eight Constitutional Amendments, identified as amendments A through G.

Previous editions of the Transcript Bulletin explored amendments A through F. Here is a look at the eighth amendment — Constitutional Amendment G.

Constitutional Amendment G, if passed, would expand the uses of state income tax revenue to include supporting children and people with a disability.

Currently the state constitution limits income tax revenue to education, including public K-12 and higher education spending.

Article XIII, Section 5(5) reads: ”All revenue from taxes on intangible property or from a tax on income shall be used to support the systems of public education and higher education as defined in Article X, Section 2.” Constitutional Amendment G simply adds, “and to support children and to support individuals with a disability,” at the end of that sentence.

Currently income taxes in the state total about $5 billion annually, which is spent to support public education and higher education. In addition, the state spends about $600 million annually of non-income tax money on programs for children and programs that benefit people with a disability. The amount of income tax money that will be spent in future years to support children and to support people with a disability will depend on how the Utah Legislature decides to allocate income tax money, according to ballot information on Constitutional Amendment G.

“Amendment G continues the dedicated revenue source to fund education and expands the services funded through income tax. This expansion acknowledges the increasing importance of physical and mental health for academic success. This amendment gives Utah more flexibility to support our children’s learning outcomes,” write the proponents of the amendment in their argument for the amendment.

The opponent of amendment G argues that while proponents of the amendment claim that the amendment “stabilizes education funding and creates safeguards to ensure Utah is prepared to fund future growth and adjust for inflation,” that isn’t reflected in the text of the amendment itself, according to their rebuttal to the argument for the amendment.

“Amendment G takes away the current constitutional guarantee that Utah income tax revenues are dedicated to education, and it proposes to also pay for vital social services programs with those guaranteed funds,” write the amendment’s opponents.

“During tax reform, one option that was continuously negative to the public was amending the state constitution to remove a requirement that income taxes be used only for education. Amendment G chips away at that guaranteed funding source by allowing income tax dollars to be spent on people with a disability. … Utah continues to rank 51st in the nation in per-pupil spending. Voting to allow money that is constitutionally guaranteed to go to public education to be spent on other budget priorities is not the most prudent way to improve our public education system, especially in a year when budgets will be cut,” wrote Constitutional Amendment G’s opponents.

Constitutional Ammendment G passed the Senate 26-2 and the House 67-5.

More information about the state constitutional amendments and other ballot issues and candidates can be found at vote.utah.gov.