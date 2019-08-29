Construction activity on sewer in Grantsville shifts to Durfee Street

A section of Durfee Street will be closed to through traffic for two weeks beginning Tuesday while construction crews install a main sewer line, officials announced at a meeting this week.

The section of Durfee is from Willow Street to Worthington Street and access will be limited to homeowners in the area.

Grantsville Public Works crews will also be removing several trees along Durfee to allow crews from Whitaker Construction to bring in heavy pieces of equipment to install the sewer line, according to James Waltz, the city’s public works director.

Some school bus routes along the section of Durfee will be diverted during the next two weeks, and two school bus stops there will be adjusted during the same time.

The public can receive updated information on construction plans by calling 1-877-495-4240.

Also on Tuesday, all of Church Street will be closed for sewer connections to the main line, according to Mayor Brent Marshall’s September newsletter.

Whittaker Construction will also start connecting sewer laterals to homes on Hale Street north of Clark Street on Tuesday.

North Hale Street will be opened and closed throughout the day. Residents along this section of the street are encouraged to temporarily access North Hale Street from Vegas Street. North Hale Street has been graded for access.

Nearly all of the main waterline and sewer line installations along Grantsville’s Main Street are completed with the main focus now on Durfee Street, according to construction manager Rod Erickson.

It still won’t be clear sailing for motorists along Grantsville’s Main Street with crews from the Utah Department of Transportation set to repave the street this month.

Preliminary plans are for crews to mill out a 3-inch layer on Main and then start repaving.

Crews will begin with the outside lanes first and then finish in the middle of the street, according to information provided by the City.

Mayor Brent Marshall said UDOT already has installed pedestrian ramps in some areas of Main Street and will work on storm drain projects along the street as part of the paving project.

Approximately on Sept. 16, water connections to businesses and homes on Main Street will begin. A vacuum-type machine and not backhoes, will be used to excavate for the water connections. There will be disruption of park strips and property, but the contractor will come in and restore the property, both in front and behind the sidewalk. There may be temporary disruption of water services, according to the newsletter.

Some of the work may interrupt water service to Grantsville Elementary.

Grantsville High School’s Homecoming Parade will not be held on Main Street this year because of construction. School officials will plan an alternate parade route.

The mayor said Grantsville City has been planning for the $10 million water-sewer project for five years.

“There has been a lot of disruption but the end is in sight,” Marshall said. “If we hadn’t completed this project we would have had some major problems — on the brink of disaster.”