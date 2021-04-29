Construction manager, contractor selected for new high school

School board plans meeting with architect ♦

The Tooele County School Board selected Hughes General Contractors of North Salt Lake as the construction manager/general contractor for the new Deseret Peak High School during their Tuesday night meeting.

The school board also reviewed plans for the school with representatives of Salt Lake City-based VCBO Architecture, the architectural firm that is designing the school.

“Earlier this month we sent out an RFP seeking qualified firms for services,” said Mike Garcia, the school district’s construction manager.

Four proposals were received from; Bud Mahas Construction, Hogan & Associates Construction, Hughes General Contractors, and Westland Construction.

On April 20 a review committee met to review and score the proposals.

The committee consisted of board members, district administration, operations staff, as well as input from our architect on this project, Garcia said.

After the scores were tallied and references were called, the committee recommended that the board approve the selection of Hughes General Contractors as construction manager/general contractor for Deseret Peak High School.

“Having Hughes on board early will help us navigate the many supply disruptions and other issues that we are seeing in the construction industry today,” Garcia said. “Their input, from how we design as well as what materials are used to construct the school, will assist to reduce the financial and time impacts that these supply shortages could cause.”

Hughes was not the lowest bid. Hughes bid for construction manager/general contractor services was $2.6 million. Westland Construction had the lowest bid at $2.5 million. However, Hughes scored 99.37 out of 100 points on the review score and Westland scored 90.90.

Representatives of VCBO presented their concept plan for the new high school to the school board.

VCBO has been working on the school’s design since 2019, meeting with district and secondary teachers and school staff.

A contingency of school employees and board members have visited several high schools around the state to see the implementation of current school designs.

VCBO’s recommendation calls for a collection of what they call “small learning communities” that consist of “learning studios” — formerly known as classrooms— arranged in a U shape with large glass windows around an extended learning area. The extended learning areas include tables and chairs and space for students to work in small groups. A teacher planning center is also adjacent to the extended learning area. Teacher’s desk and workspace would be in the planning center.

This design accomplishes several things according to VCBO.

With teacher desks outside of the learning studios, the studios may be used by all teachers instead of classrooms that currently remain unused when a teacher has their planning time. This increases instruction space utilization from 66% in traditional schools to 95% in the learning community concept schools.

This increased utilization was a direction from the school board, according to VCBO.

The extended learning area, visible from the learning studios, allows for small group studies and projects, while the group of students can still be observed by the teacher.

The teaching planning centers will help facilitate collaborative efforts of teachers, according to VCBO designers.

School board member Scott Bryan expressed several concerns with the design, including the building of “another East Elementary.”

East Elementary was built as a leading-edge modern open concept school. A few years after it opened the open concept fell by the wayside and it was difficult to use the school for traditional teaching the way it was designed, Bryan said.

Bryan also expressed concern that the 95% classroom utilization would reduce options to accommodate more students as enrollment grows.

The extensive use of glass also may present a security problem, according to Bryan.

VCBO designers said that around 11 high schools currently in use have built in Utah with a similar concept. The concept can also be used for a more traditional approach to teaching, they said.

Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers said that the new building is designed for a capacity of 1,800 students and should open with 1,200 students.

VCBO designers said the school’s capacity could easily be stretched to 2,000 by adding additional chairs in learning studios.

The school design also includes a single floor-level area with a concrete roof that can be converted into a second story with six more learning spaces.

The school board decided to hold a special meeting later in May with the VCBO designers to review the building plans, with a closed session to discuss VCBO’s security systems and designs for the school.