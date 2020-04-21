Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
April 21, 2020
Construction of underpass in Stansbury begins

Construction on an underpass connecting Porter Way Park to the Delgada boat ramp has begun in Stansbury Park.

The underpass will be constructed under highway 138 and Delgada Road.

According to Brenda Spearman, a member of the Stansbury Park Service Agency board of directors, construction began last week and will last six to eight weeks, if operations go according to plan.

Right now, construction is beginning on the North side of highway 138.

According to Spearman, the service agency has been wanting to begin construction on this project for nearly a decade but lacked proper funding.

The service agency recently received $400,000 from the county and $150,000 from a Utah outdoor recreation grant to begin construction.

The project will cost $1.2 million.

The remaining $450,000 will come from impact fees from new homes and growth in the area.

According to Spearman, this project will cause intermittent traffic delays on SR-138, as the road will be condensed down to one lane for one to two weeks in the near future.

“We are hoping this won’t impact too many people because a lot of people are working from home right now,” said Spearman.

Delgada Road will also be completely closed for one to two weeks. Spearman said the Stansbury Park Service Agency will do their best to keep the community informed of road closures during construction.

This project is being completed by Stapp Construction; a construction company based in North Salt Lake.

For more information concerning this project, you can call the Stansbury Park service agency at 435-882-6188, Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Ceilly Sutton

