Consumers encouraged to report price gouging related to COVID-19

Citizens who see excessive prices, commonly known as price gouging, are encouraged to report it to the Utah Division of Consumer Protection as part of the state’s response to COVID-19.

“During a declared ‘State of Emergency,’ Utah law forbids excessive prices on goods and services sold at retail,” said Chris Parker, interim executive director of the Department of Commerce. “Our Division of Consumer Protection stands ready to investigate complaints and take action against violators.”

The “Price Controls During Emergencies Act,” Utah Code Title 13, Chapter 41, provides for fines of $1,000 per violation, up to a maximum of $10,000 per day.

“This past weekend, consumers started sending in complaints,” said Daniel O’Bannon, consumer protection division director. “Price gouging is not how we do things in Utah. We will promptly investigate complaints and take action to protect our citizens.”

The division encourages consumers who feel they have witnessed price gouging in the wake of COVID-19 to file complaints. Complaint forms can be found on the division’s website at consumerprotection.utah.gov.