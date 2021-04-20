Contractor selected for elementary school

Groundbreaking date set for April 26 ♦

Twenty Wells Elementary School has a contractor and a groundbreaking ceremony ready.

The Tooele County School Board unanimously approved Bud Mahas Construction of Salt Lake City as the contractor for Twenty Wells Elementary School during the school board’s meeting on Tuesday night.

Bud Mahas was both the lowest bidder as well as the highest scoring contractor among the three contractors that submitted bids that were reviewed by a school district committee.

Mahas’ bid was $17.9 million. Hogan and Associates Construction bid $18.5 million. Hughes General Contractor bid $18.3 million.

The project budget is for $20 million, but that figure includes furniture, fixtures, equipment, utility fees, and architectural fees, which are not included in the bid for construction, according to Michael Garcia, TCSD construction coordinator.

The groundbreaking for the new school is set for April 26 at 6 p.m. at the school site at 636 E. Nygren Street in Grantsville.

Twenty Wells Elementary School is one of three schools to be built with the $170 million bond approved by voters in the November 2020 election.

Also included in the bond was $100 million for a new high school in the Overlake area by the Home Depot store to be known as Deseret Peak High School and $50 million for a new junior high school on Bates Canyon road south of Stansbury High School named Stansbury Junior High School.

The elementary school design did not take long because the plans follow the same plan used for most of the recent new elementary schools in the district, according to district officials.