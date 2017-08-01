Contributors to Ophir history honored by school district

The Tooele County School District and the Tooele Education Foundation held a celebration in Ophir on Saturday.

The district and foundation honored over 25 families and individuals who have contributed over the years to Ophir’s Historic District.

The mining town of Ophir boomed at one time to over 6,000 people. As the mines closed, the town’s numbers dwindled to become the smallest incorporated town in Utah.

Unable to recruit enough people to fill the town council, Ophir voted 11-7 in September 2016 for disincorporation.

After disincorporation, Tooele County became responsible to provide government services to the unincorporated community, but according to state law, the Tooele County School District took over ownership of the town’s assets, which primarily consist of a park and the town’s historic district.

Ophir Mayor Walt Shubert, and a group of current and past residents of Ophir and their descendants, started the historic district around 15 years ago.

“It was always an educational purpose,” Shubert said. “There’s a lot of history in Ophir and we wanted to preserve and share that history.”

The historic district of Ophir consists of a hillside piece of property in the canyon town with restored old buildings, some over 100 years old.

There are homes, a post office, an ore wagon, a train caboose, a shoe shop, and a schoolhouse among the restored buildings.

Each building is equipped with period antiques donated or on loan from Ophir families.

Members of the Ophir Historic Committee gave guided tours through the historic district, explaining the buildings and their contents while telling stories of old Ophir.

When the school district took ownership of the town’s property, some members of the historic committee were nervous about the historic site’s future.

Those concerns have been alleviated as the committee learned of the school district’s plans.

“The residents of Ophir think the school district’s ownership was a good move,” Shubert said. “The school board has handled it real well and they have been great people to work with.”

The Tooele County School Board asked the Tooele Education Foundation to provide leadership to a committee that will devise a plan for Ophir, under the leadership of Ed Dalton, executive director.

Dalton has family roots of his own in Ophir.

Four generations back, Ed Dalton I, as a young man, convinced his widowed mother, an immigrant from England, to move to Ophir from Salt Lake City so he could make money hauling ore.

Dalton said the plan is to make Ophir more than a museum.

“It’s the Ophir Canyon Education Center,” he said. “It’s for students, the community, and businesses. People will come here to learn.”

The Tooele County School District operates the historic district and the former Ophir Town Park, now known as the Ophir Canyon Education Center. To reserve the park or make an appointment for a guided tour of the historic district, call 435-833-1900.