Controlled burn in Rush Valley helps eliminate fire hazards

A state hotshot fire crew and two state fire engines were used on a controlled burn in Rush Valley this week, according Tooele County Fire Warden Dan Walton.

“We just completed a controlled burn on Wednesday on 27 acres of private farmland in Rush Valley,” Walton said. “We were helping open up some rangeland and doing work to prevent larger fires later in the season. It was a win-win situation for the county and the private landowner.”

Walton said the individuals he worked with in Rush Valley were Ed, Darrell and Brian Johnson. It was the second controlled burn under the direction of the fire warden in Rush Valley this year.

“We also burned about 17 acres for Jim Ekker in Vernon recently,” Walton said.

The fire warden said that local landowners help with some of the cost for the controlled burns, and the county provides some financial help.

“On controlled burns, I seek involvement from local fire departments, but their daytime availability doesn’t always line up with the burn window,” Walton said. “This year I’ve only been able to employ the Terra Fire Department and State of Utah resources, including the Alta Hotshot crew out of Draper.”

He said a combination of state crews and the Terra Fire Department helped with two controlled burns in Vernon.

“Another project involves removing junipers with a Fecon bull hog mulch brush cutting attachment,” Walton said. “It’s a machine that grinds up junipers right where they stand. It does not remove the stumps or roots, but it does grind them down to be flush with the ground.”

He said the device chops the trees into a mulch.

Walton said the machines have been used on the east bench of the Stanburys, west of Rush Valley, west of Vernon, west of Ophir Canyon and at Erickson Pass.

“It is a very commonly utilized tool by federal fire agencies,” Walton said. “Giles Construction has done a lot of bull hogging in Tooele County, and they maintain a contract with the U.S. Forest Service.”

Sometimes the juniper mulch is hauled away and sometimes it is burned if it poses a fire hazard.

“If there is a fire hazard, we prefer to do a controlled broadcast burn so that the fire happens on our terms with control measures already in place,” Walton said.

Projects to mitigate wildfire potential in the county are part of a new agreement with the Utah Division of Fire, Forestry and State Lands.

Walton explained that under the new state fire policy, each year Tooele County has to show that it has invested a certain dollar value into fuels mitigation, fire prevention and fire preparedness.

He said the cost for 2017 is $400,000. Half must go toward fuels mitigation and no more than 25 percent toward fire preparedness.

In return, the state will cover the costs of all wildfires in the county that end up delegated to the state. He said the county still has to cover the costs of the initial attack.