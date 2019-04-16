Conversation about socialism here is a ‘terrible mistake,’ Stewart says

County’s congressman tackles socialism, health care, collusion and more in hour-long town hall meeting ♦

Socialism, the Green New Deal, health care for all, alleged Russian collusion and the border crisis dominated a town hall meeting held by 2nd District Congressman Republican Chris Stewart.

About 100 people attended the meeting held by Stewart at Tooele City Hall on Saturday afternoon.

Stewart led out by discussing socialism. He recently formed the Anti-Socialism Caucus in the House of Representatives.

“When I was a young pilot, I expected to fight Russians, communist Russia and their socialist background,” he said. “I didn’t think we would be having a conversation in our country about whether we think socialism is the future for our children. But we are having that conversation and a lot of people are very serious about it. It is a terrible, terrible mistake.”

Capitalism, with a free market system, has lifted more people around the world out of poverty than any other system, according to Stewart.

Stewart said he’s not concerned with community efforts like police departments, fire departments, and schools, but the socialism he is concerned about is government control of the market place and individual liberty.

“I mean, the federal government being powered to come in and dictate what kind of house you can live in, which would happen under the Green Deal,” he said. “Or to take away millions of jobs in the energy sector and force those people out of work, which would happen under the Green Deal. Here’s a big one — to say to someone if you have private insurance ‘that’s illegal,’ under Medicare for all it’s illegal to have private insurance.”

However, in health care there are some very appropriate government interventions, Stewart said.

“We have to protect people with pre-existing conditions. … Keeping children on their parents’ insurance until they are 26 was absolutely the right thing to do,” Stewart said. “But I draw the line when you say you can’t buy private insurance any more, you have to be under a government plan.”

In response to several constituents who were advocating for a single-payer health care system like Medicare for all, Stewart said, “Making the government in charge of one-seventh of the economy and very personal health care decisions, and your presumption is that the federal government will do it better? … We’re just going to have to agree to disagree.”

On the subject of the Mueller report and alleged collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia to influence the outcome of the election, Stewart said he knows there was no collusion.

“For two and a half years, we’re told that he (Trump) and his family and his administration colluded with the Russians,” Stewart said. “We were told that definitively about a thousand, about a million times. We found out that is not true. … I’ve seen the conclusion of the report (by Mueller) and beyond that the House Intelligence Committee did our own report. It was a very serious investigative report with hundreds of witnesses and thousands of documents. You know what we found? Exactly what Mr. Mueller found: zero evidence of collusion.”

When immigration and border issues were raised during the town hall meeting Stewart said, “Congress has to be the solution to solving this problem, and when I say problem, I mean the crisis on our border.”

The crisis on the border has been caused by a shift over the last year from young men seeking to gain access to our country to get jobs to adults with families, Stewart said.

“The reason being is that they have discovered a loophole in the federal law that says if you show up on our border with a child, we have to grant you asylum until we have a hearing,” Stewart said.

According to Stewart this has caused a backlog of asylum hearings of four to five years, with some hearings as far as seven years overdue. Stewart said 90% of these people don’t show up for their hearings.

“Congress has got to fix this,” he said. “Congress has got to close these loopholes. The president doesn’t have the authority to do this. I don’t want him (Trump) or any president to claim more authority than they have.”

Stewart said the solution has to start with border security and closing loopholes.

“Border security. I never ever say border wall,” Stewart said. “And that’s because it does not have to be a wall. It could be a function of different things. In some cases sensors, in some cases it may be a physical wall, in some cases it’s vehicle barricades.”

Stewart said there may be bipartisan support for some solutions to the border crisis.

“There is more bipartisan support in Congress than the media reports,” he said.