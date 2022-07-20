Conversion error shuts down TCSD’s new student information system

After working for 10 months to change over from ASPIRE to Skyward Student Information System, an error in data conversion led to some students’ information being connected to family accounts other than their own parents or guardians.

“The system was only up for about three hours before being shut down due to an unknown conversion error,” said Marie Denson, Tooele County School District communications director. “A conversion error is when the input does not match the expected data”

It wasn’t long before parents and guardians notified the school district that when they opened their family access in Skyward they had additional students listed under their family account, according to Denson.

The type of information the parents may have seen included directory-type information.

“Directory information includes items such as a student’s name, school, grade, etc,” said school district officials. “There was no education or medical records, no school grades, social security numbers, etc.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, “Directory information is information contained in the education records of a student that would not generally be considered harmful or an invasion of privacy if disclosed. Typically, ‘directory information’ includes information such as name, address, telephone listing, date and place of birth, participation in officially recognized activities and sports, and dates of attendance.”

TCSD officials said it is too early to say exactly how many records were involved in the error, but it looks like it was approximately 4% of the student population.

“Rest assured we have management on our end aware of this and working feverishly on the best way to handle this for your district,” said the Skyward project management team manager.

Skyward is going line-by-line to see where the errors are, and who opened the files, according to the school district.

“Even though about 4% of the files were incorrectly converted, that does not mean those individual files were opened during the 8-11 a.m. window. Once we have the compiled list from Skyward, we will contact those affected individually,” said the school district in an email to parents.

In the meantime, the Skyward Information System remains offline and will remain offline until the issue is resolved. The school district will notify parents when access is available for registration.

Local school district officials have notified the Utah State Board of Education of the situation.

Several Utah school districts, including Alpine and Jordan, use the Skyward student information system.

“We appreciate our parents who contacted us to let us know of the error so we could reach out to Skyward to fix the issue,” said the school district in their email to parents.