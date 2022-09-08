Cooler weather headed for Tooele

Wildfire smoke from northwest will come with the cool air ♦

If you wake up to the smell of smoke in the air Thursday night or Friday morning, be relieved — a little — because the cooler low-pressure front from the north that is moving into Utah will carry smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest.

So the smoke you smell or see shouldn’t be from a local fire.

However, the smoke will lower the air quality.

The National Weather Service predicts a low of 50 degrees for Thursday night, Sept. 8, with a high of 78 degrees for Friday, Sept. 9.

That’s on the heels of the Weds., Sept. 7, high of 102 degrees for Tooele that blasted past the average high of 83 degrees for Sept. 7 by 19 degrees.

As the front pushes through the region the county will see a change in the fow of air to a deeper north to north westerly movement.

The bad news, according to the National Weather Service, is that the area where that incoming cool air mass is coming from is filled with wildfire smoke.

“A noticeable increase in smoke across the region is expected,” reads the NWS forecast.

The smoke is expected to arrive Thursday night, Sept. 8, with patchy smoke forecast for between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the smoke is expected to become widespread after 3 p.m., according to the NWS forecast discussion.

The Utah Division of Air Quality warns that wildfire smoke can cause high levels of particulates.

“If smoke becomes thick, persons with existing heart conditions or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activities,” the DAQ states on their website.

The DAQ’s air quality forecast for Sept. 9-10, shows the air quality in Tooele County to be at the moderate level. The moderate level calls for voluntary actions, but no mandatory actions.

Voluntary actions for air quality include not using solid fuel burning devices, using Travelwise guidelines and consolidating trips. Industries are asked to voluntarily optimize operations and decrease air pollution emissions.

Salt Lake County’s air quality level is expected to reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups level on Friday, Sept. 9, and then improve to the moderate level on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Mandatory air quality actions for days that are unhealthy for sensitive groups include no use of solid fuel devices including campfires or other open burning, consolidating trips. The remaining voluntary actions are also recommended.

Monday through Friday, the NWS forecast for Tooele includes a chance of showers and thunderstorms with daily highs ranging from 85 to 75 degrees.