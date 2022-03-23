Cooley Lane residents miss their beloved trees

Mayor plans to replant trees ♦

Several Grantsville residents living on Cooley Lane have expressed their frustrations toward Grantsville City for removing their old, beloved trees from the land to install a sewer line for a new subdivision.

Cooley Lane, often called “Lover’s Lane” by longtime residents of Grantsville, has been a popular spot for evening walks, photoshoots, and a place to view the changing of colors in the fall.

Lovers Lane used to be lined with hundred-year-old Lombardy Poplar trees, also called “Mormon Trees,” in the past before Grantsville’s reservoir was built and irrigation ditches were filled, resulting in the trees dying, according to Patrick Hearty, a resident of Cooley Street.

Although residents of Grantsville were disappointed that their beloved Poplar trees died, they were content when, in the 1980s a new generation of trees began to grow.

“Many of these were Chinese Elm and Russian Olive; not the most desirable types of trees, but they grew strong and tall, arching over the lane to meet high overhead in the center,” Hearty said.

The news of the trees began to spread and hundreds of people flocked to Lover’s Lane to walk, share childhood memories, and take photographs.

“Cooley Lane was probably Grantsville’s premier photographic location with the majestic arching trees and the quiet, bucolic country lane leading off to the north,” Hearty reminisced.

All seemed to be well with the trees until 2020, when a new subdivision was proposed on north Cooley Street, according to Hearty.

“The neighborhood opposed the development, because there were too many houses on too small a piece of land,” he explained.

Residents of Cooley Lane expressed their concerns about increased traffic, and a sewer project that they believed would do irreparable damage to the land and cause the trees to have to be dug up.

“Numerous letters and emails were submitted to the city government,” Hearty said. “We pleaded with the city not to destroy our lane… The Grantsville General Plan expresses a commitment to protect the character of the neighborhoods in the city and ensure that small-town character is retained. These statements and all of our pleas were swept away in the rush for development and profit.”

Hearty said no notice of the removal of trees on March 2 was given to residents of Cooley Lane by the previous mayor or any city officials.

“Now, every living tree for one mile on the east side of Cooley — every single tree within the city right of way between Clark Street and Piccadilly Lane, has been destroyed — our shade, our windbreak, kid’s tree houses — all of it,” Hearty said.

The sewer line that caused city officials to remove the trees could have been placed under the street, Hearty said.

“The developer will take his money and move on, but those of us who live on north Cooley Street are left with the destruction,” Hearty said.

Eric and Susan Johnsen, who also live on Cooley Lane expressed their frustration at the Grantsville City Council meeting on March 16.

“Do any of you have the guts to drive north on Cooley Street to witness the absolute devastation caused by the wholesale ripping out of the trees that made Cooley Street one of the last ironically rustic places in town?” Eric Johnsen asked the Council and those in attendance with frustration. “Have you seen how it now looks like any suburbia anywhere in the Salt Lake Valley? As if a completely inappropriate subdivision wasn’t bad enough, with its resulting dust bowl, now we have the complete ruination of a formally quiet, beautiful, rural neighborhood.”

Eric Johnsen agreed with Hearty, saying that the sewer line could have been installed under the road.

Grantsville City Mayor Neil Critchlow, who had no part in removing the trees, was sad to see them go, but new trees will be planted, he said.

“While many of the trees were overgrown and dead, the current City administration recognizes the loss felt by some of its citizens and visitors who cherished a romantic Cooley Street drive,” he said. “The city acknowledges those feelings and is working hard to replant vibrant, beautiful trees to replace those that were removed. The city, like its residents, takes great pride in protecting and improving the environment. We hope that these improvements, once completed, will benefit and enrich the city.”

Councilwoman Jewel Allen hopes Grantsville City will learn from removing the beloved trees.

“Personally, I was devastated when I heard of the news of Cooley Lane trees being destroyed,” she said. “Such an important part of our city’s history, decades’ worth — gone in a day. Going forward, Grantsville must do a better job communicating with developers and citizens, especially when building impacts already established areas of town.”