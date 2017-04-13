Coombs sworn in Thursday as Grantsville’s new city attorney

In a ceremony at Grantsville City Hall Thursday morning, Brett Coombs was sworn in as the newest Grantsville City attorney.

Coombs’ appointment was approved by the Grantsville City Council during a special meeting Wednesday at City Hall.

A Tooele High graduate, Coombs last worked for Akerman LLP where his focus was representing large banks in consumer financial litigation in Nevada. He found he missed working in municipal law, however, which he did in previous career stops.

“I missed representing my municipal clients,” Coombs said. “So when this opportunity opened up, I jumped on it being that I’m a Tooele Valley boy and live here already.”

Coombs graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Utah Valley University before attending law school at University of Nevada-Las Vegas. After passing the Nevada bar exam, he worked for Nevada Supreme Court Justice Kristina Pickering.

Coombs’ next job was at the Justice Law Center in Las Vegas, where he focused in criminal and civil work, primarily criminal defense. After Coombs and his wife decided to move back to Utah, he passed the Utah bar exam and began work at Salt Lake City firm, Smith Hartvigsen.

At Smith Hartvigsen, Coombs represented Utah municipalities in civil litigation in state and federal courts, as well as water law and contract disputes. Following his stint there, Coombs said the Grantsville City attorney position fit an area of expertise.

“This is kind of right up my wheelhouse,” he said. “Really the most important thing for a municipal attorney is being able to seamlessly represent your client from a courtroom, to a board room, to a city council room.”

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall said Coombs will have plenty of work in the several weeks since former city attorney Joel Linares left for other employment.

“I think that he’ll do an excellent job,” Marshall said. “Finding a city attorney that has municipal experience is a tough job because most of them, when they go to law school, they deal with the criminal and civil. They just kind of skim over municipal law, which is becoming an important part of the judicial system.”