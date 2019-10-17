Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Jude Bravo mixes the bumble bee and butterfly costumes to flutter through the costume parade at Copper Canyon fall festival yesterday.
  • Eleanor Barker with her father Jeremy Barker at the festival.
  • Samantha Christensen is dressed as Tweedle Dee out of Alice in Wonderland for the festival.
  • Alyssa Christensen poses for a photo as a colorful unicorn.
  • Shayna and Saebryn Johson walk in the costume parade.

October 17, 2019
Copper Canyon Fall Festival

