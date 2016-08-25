Copper thieves may have caused trailer fire

A fire sparked late Tuesday morning burned down a vacant mobile home on Burmester Road near Interstate 80.

The fire was likely sparked by individuals stealing copper wire from nearby power lines, according to Ryan Willden, North Tooele Fire District public information officer. The vacant home provided an opportunity to operate on the property undetected, he said.

The blaze destroyed the trailer and also caught a nearby corral on fire before fire crews arrived on scene. A total of 25 firefighters responded to the fire from NTFD and Grantsville City Volunteer Fire Department, Willden said.

The state fire marshal’s office will investigate the official cause of the fire, which started shortly before noon. While some fire apparatus were parked on Burmester Road, the roadway was not closed during firefighting operations.