Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image A trailer was completely destroyed after a fire started shortly before noon on Tuesday. Crews from North Tooele Fire District and Granstville City Volunteer Fire Department doused the blaze.

August 25, 2016
Copper thieves may have caused trailer fire

A fire sparked late Tuesday morning burned down a vacant mobile home on Burmester Road near Interstate 80.

The fire was likely sparked by individuals stealing copper wire from nearby power lines, according to Ryan Willden, North Tooele Fire District public information officer. The vacant home provided an opportunity to operate on the property undetected, he said.

The blaze destroyed the trailer and also caught a nearby corral on fire before fire crews arrived on scene. A total of 25 firefighters responded to the fire from NTFD and Grantsville City Volunteer Fire Department, Willden said.

The state fire marshal’s office will investigate the official cause of the fire, which started shortly before noon. While some fire apparatus were parked on Burmester Road, the roadway was not closed during firefighting operations.

Steve Howe

Latest posts by Steve Howe (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top