Corndog food truck comes to town

A food truck selling corn dogs, deep-fried cheese, and deserts drizzled with honey has set up shop in Stansbury Park.

The food truck is located next to the Maverik in the parking lot of the Watermaster Car Wash at 6521 N. Benson Road. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless they are at an event.

The Corndog Company is part of a larger operation with over 30 trucks stationed around the United States with the newest one in Stansbury operated by TJ and Cami Archer.

The Archer’s, who live and work in the area, opened up their truck after wanting to do something with their spare time and teach their children work ethic.

“Growing up, I remember working shoulder to shoulder with my parents at a bed and breakfast,” TJ Archer said. “I learned work ethic, how to be part of the community, and how to run a business. I wanted to teach that to my children.”

The Archer’s corndog truck was five years in the making.

“A few years ago, my brother lived down in Saint George and he said, ‘Let’s get corn dogs for lunch’ and I thought that was a crazy thing to say,” TJ Archer said. “I’d never gone out specifically for corn dogs. I had one and it was the best corn dog I’ve ever had in my life.”

After TJ Archer’s experience, he couldn’t get corn dogs off of his mind and he knew he wanted to be a part of the Corndog Company and help the community at the same time.

“Flash forward five years and we wanted to contribute to the community,” he continued. “We wanted to give back to the community that has given us so much, so we reached out to the owner of the Corndog Company about opening a location in the Tooele area and he agreed. He helped us get it up and running.”

After obtaining proper licenses, securing their location, and getting everything ready, the Archer’s opened their corndog truck in the middle of July.

They are still working to learn the ins and outs of the business but are moving along quickly.

Their biggest challenge thus far has been working at Country Fan Fest during the last week of July.

“We have had a little bit of a trial by fire,” TJ Archer said, speaking about the event. “We were in the campground and it was wild but fun… 90% of our business was from midnight until 2:30 a.m. everyday. They were a great crowd and great tippers.”

The Archer’s favorite part of being corndog truck owners are their employees and their customers.

“We love the employees so far and the community,” Cami Archer said. “The community has been so kind and supportive.”

“I’ve been blown away by the amount of support we’ve gotten from around the valley,” TJ Archer echoed. “It’s been fun. I’ve loved talking to people and getting to hear their stories.”

The Corndog Company menu consists of two different sized dogs, a footlong and a mini corn dog, which is actually just a normal sized dog.

There is a secret to the tastiness of their corndog.

“Our batter is specially formulated to go really well with honey,” TJ Archer said. “It compliments it really well.”

The Corndog Company also serves kettle chips, and deep-fried cheese bombs, consisting of cheddar, mozzarella, or pepperjack cheese.

For dessert, they serve deep-fried candy bars and Oreos.

They also have a secret menu.

“You can do anything Korean style,” TJ Archer said. “We have a sweet and spicy dip.”

Gift cards, hats, and shirts will be available to purchase before the holidays.

Each month, the Archer’s plan to hold a charity event at their truck.

“We will pick a charity and all of the proceeds would go to the charity that day,” Cami Archer said.

The food truck is on Facebook at “The Corndog Company- Tooele Valley”. They are also on Instagram. They are also online at www.thecorndogco.com. The truck can also be reached at 385-224-6199. The best way to keep up with their schedule is on Facebook.

The owner of the Corndog Company is Curtis Hall. Prior to the corndog business, Hall had a corporate job that he disliked.

“He wanted to do something on his own, so he and his son worked on batter recipes until they got it right and it’s such a good corndog,” TJ Archer said.

The Archer’s want to thank Watermaster for allowing them to set up shop in their parking lot and for sharing their water and power. They also want to thank their employees for their time and effort, and their customers.