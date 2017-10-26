Cost of tunnel in Middle Canyon? $329M

If you’re interested in a nice 50 mph cruise up Middle Canyon and down Butterfield Canyon into Salt Lake Valley, be prepared to open your wallet.

It’s going to cost around $329 million to build the preferred route to connect Tooele County with its eastern counter parts by an all-season road up Middle Canyon and over — or through — Butterfield Pass.

A representative of AECOM, a global infrastructure firm with offices in Salt Lake City, presented feasibility study results on connecting Tooele County with Salt Lake and Utah counties through the Oquirrh Mountains during a Tuesday night meeting of the Tooele County Council of Governments.

The prefered route would include a two-lane highway with 10-foot shoulders for snow storage, bicyclists and pedestrians, according to Jaime White, with AECOM.

The recommended route would include scenic pullouts and preserve existing recreation uses in Middle Canyon.

A 0.9 mile-long tunnel would be needed about 4.8 miles up Middle Canyon to maintain a maximum 6-percent grade, according to the study.

On the east side, the route would travel down the southern side of Butterfield Canyon. The curret route travels on the north side of Butterfield Canyon. It would connect with the Bacchus Highway.

On the Tooele County side, the route would include a new road out of Middle Canyon that would run east of Oquirrh Hills Golf Course and terminate at an extension of 1000 North approximately 0.4 miles east of Droubay Road.

The new route would be about 15 miles long from valley floor to valley floor, according to the study.

The study estimated that at peak travel time in 2050, it would take 41 minutes to travel to Herriman from Tooele on the new route, compared to 52 minutes using Interstate 80.

The resulting shorter travel time would result in increased safety, better air quality, reduced vehicle maintenance costs, and savings in fuel. Overall, the route would have a positive return on investment, according to White.

The Middle Canyon-Butterfield route was one of three routes considered by the study.

A route through Pass Canyon to Barney Canyon was considered, along with a route to Utah County southwest through Ophir and Oak Canyon.

The Ophir-Oak Canyon route was dismissed because of low predicted use and mountainous terrain that would have required 3 miles of tunnels.

The Pass Canyon-Barney Canyon route was not explored because the route travels through the International Smelter and Refining Superfund Site. The east side of the Pass Canyon-Barney Canyon route passed through an active gold mine and a repository for tailings from Rio Tinto’s Kennecott Utah Copper Mine.

Tooele County Commissioners said they preferred the Pass Canyon-Barney Canyon route. Kennecott officials have told the county commissioners that mining at Barney’s Canyon has ceased, according to Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner.

The commissioners also believed that the International Smelter and Refining Superfund Site was not an insurmountable obstacle,

The Pass Canyon-Barney Canyon route would be located close to the center of Tooele Valley and could be easily accessed from state Route 36 by motorists from Tooele City, Granstville, and Stansbury Park, according to Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne.

Tooele City officials were not excited about a route that would eventually put an estimated 15,000 vehicles per day on Vine Street, according to Tooele City Councilman Dave McCall.

As a short-term alternative to the proposed new route, White said it would cost around $10.9 million to pave the unpaved portion of Middle Canyon Road and install other upgrades to make the existing Middle Canyon-Butterfield Canyon route an all-season route.

There would be some problems, as the existing route has a grade of 10 percent or more in some areas, White said.

In addition to the cost to construct a new route, the study estimated a $1.3 million cost for equipment and a $2.1 million cost for a 4-bay shed with salt storage to keep the road open year round.

The feasibility study was conducted by AECOM for the Wasatch Front Regional Council using $200,000 appropriated by the state Legislature specifically for the study.

There are no funds for an environmental study or any additional studies beyond the feasibility study, according to Scott Festin, with WFRC.

For Milne, it was an interesting report, but the county is already working with the Utah Department of Transportation on plans for a second access in and out of the county.

“I think the extension of state Route 201 will be completed before this can be done,” Milne said.