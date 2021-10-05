Coulter House Pumpkin Days festival this weekend

A Pumpkin Days festival will be held this weekend at the Coulter House Event Center in Stansbury Park.

The Festival will include children’s activities, a haunted house, vendors, and more.

Kevin Coulter, owner of the Coulter House and a member of Mill Pond Farms Events, has loved Halloween since he was young, so naturally he wanted to put on a fall festival.

“We have been doing some sort of fall festival like this for six years,” Coulter said. “Halloween is my favorite holiday and fall is my favorite season, so I thought it would be cool to do something like this. This year we will be having a Pumpkin Days Festival. Last year, we did something similar to this and it worked for us. This has really evolved over the years and become easier for us to run.”

This year, there will be more than 20 vendors at the festival.

“There will be baked goods, crafts and homemade things, farmhouse signs, and a couple of children’s authors,” said Coulter. “We will have a good variety of vendors there.”

There will also be wagon rides and bounce houses for $2, pumpkins for sale, and food trucks at the festival.

Stansbury Park Community Events will be decorating the side of the Coulter House as a haunted house that those in attendance will be able to walk through.

The purpose of the festival is to celebrate fall and Halloween, and get the word out about the Coulter House.

“It seems like with wedding venues, people don’t think about them unless they are planning a wedding,” Coulter explained. “This is just a way for us to get the word out about us. We want people to know we’re here, and they can come out and check out the grounds and venue.”

The festival will take place Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 175 UT 138 in Stansbury Park next to the Benson Gristmill.

Admission into the event is free.

“This will be really fun for the whole family,” Coulter said.