Council applies to join Main Street project

The Tooele City Council voted during their Wednesday evening meeting to apply to join a new program launched by Utah State officials to revitalize and beautify the downtown areas of Main Streets in Utah cities.

Jared Stewart, city economic coordinator presented information about the program.

The program, which is run through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, supports local community’s efforts to preserve the economic vitality and history of their main streets, according to Stewart.

In August, the city council began throwing around the idea of participating in the program, which would raise property values, enhance the value of the downtown area, increase business, increase tax revenues, and provide greater value to the city and citizens.

“This program would help design, promote economic vitality, and build organizational strength,” said Stewart.

There is $300,000 available in funding through the whole state, which will have to be split up among all of the cities who participate, according to Stewart.

“This isn’t a lot of funding but it is a good start,” Stewart said.

To qualify for the program, Tooele City must fill out an application, and create a committee committed to revitalizing and beautifying Tooele’s Main Street.

Recently, Stewart chose a committee of six people, including local business owners and community members, which had to be formally approved by the city council at Wednesday’s meeting.

Stewart is interested in adding more businesses and members of the community to the committee.

Those interested can email him at jareds@tooelecity.org.

The committee will participate in more than just the State Main Street Program.

They will also work on gaining funding to recognize and restore other parts of historic Tooele, like the Ritz Theater, the buildings on the corner of Main Street and Vine by the Post Office, and wherever else they decide is historic.

The committee will meet and discuss how to beautify areas of Main Street as they participate in the Main Street program,” said Stewart. “We want to paint murals in the downtown area and create sculptures that are sponsored by a business or individual. We want to bring some art and interesting things into the downtown area that people can come and look at, and take photos of.”

If the committee is able to put together a list of historic places in the city, they will be able to gain access to more state and grant funding to help preserve those places, according to Stewart.

At the end of the city council business meeting, all members of the council voted to apply to participate in the State Main Street program.

They also approved the six individuals who had applied to be a part of the Downtown Alliance.

“This is so exciting for our city,” said Stewart. “Everyone is so excited and Mayor Winn has been so supportive of this.”