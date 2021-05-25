Council approves $93,967 in county tourism grants

From a petting zoo to bike races, the Tooele County Council approved $93,967 for 13 tourism fund grants during their May 18 meeting at the Tooele County Building.

Before approving the list presented by the Tourism Tax Advisory Board, the County Council made a few changes.

The County Council recommended a grant of $16,000 for the Bit N Spur Rodeo, for facility costs and out of county advertising. The County Council raised the Bit N Spur’s allocation to $20,000.

The County Council increased the $4,000 recommended by the Tourism Tax Advisory Board for Tooele City’s Railroad Museum to $10,000.

The Advisory Board also recommended a $3,000 grant for Rush Valley to assist in placing the Red Brick Church in the National Historic Registry.

Council member Kendall Thomas wanted to change the grant to $35,000 to help with the first phase of restoration of the Red Brick Church.

According to Thomas, the mayor of Rush Valley said that the town would pick up the maintenance and operation of the Red Brick Church.

The County Council agreed to table the Red Brick Church allocation until there is a written agreement in place with Rush Valley Town about maintenance and cooperation costs of the old church building.

Other tourism grants that were approved included: Salty and Stupid Cycling, $5,000 for out of county advertising and copyright access to high-quaility footgage for us ein tourism efforts; The John and Mary Howells and Sarah Elkington Adams Homestead, $10,000 for assistance in getting on the National Histroric Registry and landscaping; Tooele County Master Gardners, $2,500 for out of county advertising; Breezn Barrels, $4,000 for facility rental and out of county advertising; Utah Sport Bike Association, $8,500 for Tooele Valley hotel stay incentive, facility fees, and out of county advertising; Tooele County Court House and Pioneer Plaza, $4,428 for operational expenses; Wendover Airport Museum, $25,539 for renovation project expenses; Lake Point Community Association event, $1,000 out of county advertising; Ivie Cares Farm and Petting Zoo, $500 for out of county advertising; Elite FC Soccer Tournament, $5,000 for out of county advertising and facility costs; Tooele City Oquirrh Hills Golf Course tournaments, and $3,500 for out of county advertising on web-based platforms targeting outside county golf associations and high schools.

The grants come from the County’s tourism tax fund. The tourism tax fund receives revenue from a 1.0% tax on food purchased in restaurants and a 3.5% tax on lodging in motels and hotels.

State code requires that tourism tax dollars be used to promote tourism or for the maintenance and operation of tourism-related facilities.

The state code also specifies the membership of the Tourism Advisory Board and requires that they advise the county legislative body on the best use of revenues collected from tourism taxes.