Council approves appointments to historical commission

Five Tooele residents with a keen interest and knowledge of historical preservation will help maintain and preserve the history of Tooele City.

The Tooele City Council passed a resolution last week to approve Mayor Patrick Dunlavy’s appointments to the Tooele City Historic Preservation Commission. They are Richard Trujillo, Amy Kelley, Burton Cahoon, Stephanie Fuglaar Statz and Jacob Lyman.

A historic preservation commission was established by ordinance in 1985 for the purpose to survey and inventory the community’s historic resources, review proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places, provide advice and information to city officials and enforce state of Utah historic preservation laws.

“In order to be eligible to receive state and federal historic preservation grant money, it was important for us to have an active historic preservation commission,” said Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker.

Tooele City began its quest to re-establish the historical commission 10 months ago when it advertised on the city’s website for volunteers to fill the five vacancies.

Dunlavy listed each of the appointee’s qualifications in correspondence with the city council.

Trujillo is the administrator of the Tooele History Facebook page. He compiled a history of Deseret Chemical Depot.

Kelley loves history. She currently is working on a bachelor’s degree in history with plans to obtain a master’s degree in archiving and preservation.

Cahoon loves museums, culture and history. He serves as a docent at the Sons of Utah Pioneers Museum.

Statz holds a doctorate degree in history, master’s degree in public history and bachelor’s degree in history and anthropology. She is a member of the Utah State Historical Society. She also has published books, journal articles, encyclopedia entries and book reviews.

Lyman has been interested in Tooele history for several years, and is co-author of a blog dedicated to railroad history and current events. He is seeking a degree in mechanical engineering.

According to the ordinance, commission members must be residents of Tooele City. Also, two of the members must be professionals from the disciplines of history and architecture or architectural history.

The commission must meet at least twice a year with its meetings open to the public.