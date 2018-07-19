Council approves bid for road construction projects

The Grantsville City Council approved more than $400,000 in road construction projects on city streets this summer during its meeting Wednesday night.

The lowest bid came from Staker Parsons Materials & Construction of Draper, at $548,031. The other two lowest bids came from Granite Construction Company, of Salt Lake, at $687,824 and Geneva Rock Products, Inc., of Salt Lake, at $798,950.

In addition to the bids, the city graded each contractor on a series of criteria, such as relevant project experience, project schedule, and key personnel out of a total 100 points. Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall said the city evaluated the contractors first, then opened the sealed bids the following day. Granite Construction had the highest rating at 96.3, followed by Staker Parsons at 96 and Geneva Rock at 93.3.

Even with the low bid coming in nearly $140,000 less than the next highest, Marshall suggested cutting two of the 14 proposed projects to fit under the city’s $470,000 Class C capital projects budget line.

Marshall specifically suggested cutting an overlay project on South Hale Street and a mill and pave for a portion of East Cherry Street. The Staker Parsons bid listed the projects at $32,928 and $74,290, respectively.

Marshall said the East Cherry Street mill and pave would come on a section of road under which a new water line was installed recently but connections to existing homes had not been made yet. The South Hale Street overlay would be on a portion of street with a water main line that may need to be upgraded soon due to future development.

“I dislike having to dig up a brand new road,” Marshall said.

The projects removed from the list this year would likely be added to next year’s project list, he said.

The city council unanimously approved the road construction project bid for Staker Parson, with the two projects removed.