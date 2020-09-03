Council changes residential property to light industrial

Drew Hall now has 171 acres of light industrial land in Tooele City.

The Tooele City council voted to change the zoning designation of 171 acres of land located at 2000 N. 1200 West from R1-7 to light industrial during their meeting Wednesday evening at Tooele City Hall.

The City Council discussed the request from Drew Hall, representing Tooele Associates, LP, — the original developer of Overlake— to rezone the 170.87 acres.

The R1-7 zone is defined in Tooele City Code as medium density, allowing one residence on a 7,000-square-foot lot.

Jim Bolser, the city’s planning director presented the request to the council.

Hall wants to change the zoning to light industrial zoning to facilitate light industrial manufacturing and heavy commercial development and other permitted land uses, according to Bolser.

Typical uses of the R1-7 zone include, single-family dwellings, two-family dwellings, and multi-family dwellings.

Also allowed in R1-7 zones are parks, open space areas, pedestrian pathways, trails and walkways, utility facilities, and public service uses, according to Bolser.

Properties to the north of the subject property are currently zoned RR-5, for 5-acre lots, and are undeveloped, he said.

Properties to the east are zoned R1-7 and are undeveloped.

Properties to the south were recently rezoned toIndustrial and are undeveloped land, and properties to the west are zoned RR-5 and general commercial, according to Bolser.

The purpose light industrial zones are to provide locations for light industrial assembly and manufacturing uses that produce no appreciable negative impact to adjacent properties. This district encourages clean, light industrial and manufacturing uses which provide employment opportunities for individuals, strengthen the city’s tax base, and diversify the local economy, according to Bolser

Southern and western portions of the subject property are adjacent to industrial and commercial zoning districts.

The eastern and northern portions of the property are adjacent to subject property could be used as single-family residential homes.

On Aug. 27, the planning commission voted on the rezone of the property and sent a positive recommendation to the city council.

During the meeting, Councilwoman Melodi Gochis stated that the property to the east was zoned R1-7 and she knew there weren’t homes in the area right now.

“But if they were built, would there be a buffer between the homes and the light industrial zoning?” she asked.

Bolser stated that there was not a development plan in place right now but city officials could look at buffering the area.

He also said that there would be a roadway between the light industrial area and the zone, causing some buffering.

At the end of the meeting, a vote was taken. Four out of four of the council members present voted to approve the zone change.

Scott Wardle, chairman, was not present during the meeting.