Council discusses upcoming public works projects

The Tooele City Council discussed public works road projects that will take place this year during their March 3 work session meeting at Tooele City Hall.

The projects were presented to the City Council by Steve Evans, Tooele City public works director.

Some of the roads in Tooele City need work done, according to Evans.

Among the roads that Evens believes need to be improved are;1000 West, parts of Seventh Street, Skyline Drive, and Vine Street.

Evans said 1000 West was a “pretty beat-up road.”

He explained that 1000 West oftentimes has water running east down the road. The water is causing the road to buckle.

“There will be some curb and gutter improvements,” he said. “The majority of that does road does not have curb and gutter and there is no way to convey that water. So, with that we will install some storm drain pipe and a water way, so we will be able to capture that water prior to 1000 west and we will rotermill up 1000 west and mix it with some cement powder. We will put some pavement down and it will become a nice and sturdy road.”

The Seventh Street road improvements include a portion of the road from 500 North to 600 North and a section of the road that is too narrow, according to Evans.

“We have a big project here,” he said regarding the several projects that needed to be completed on Seventh Street. “We have the Middle Canyon drainage project. This is a flood zone and the engineering company, Ensign Engineering has been tasked with all this work to deal with. We are going to improve the channel on the road that will convey the water coming down from Middle Canyon.”

Although Evans did not yet have a dollar amount for the drainage project, he said that the piping alone was going to cost the city $110,000.

Ensign Engineering will also widen a section of road on Seventh Street that is too narrow, according to Evens.

“This road carries a lot of traffic,” said Evans. “These will be very big projects.”

The Skyline Drive project will also be a very big project, according to Evans.

“We are going to do a project on Skyline Drive where some road is failing,” he said. “The bids will be delivered to us on March 18th. There is a pooling of water on this road. It’s like 1000 West. We get water in the seems and the gutter. There is heaving of curb and gutter, and overall just a breakdown of asphalt. On this section of road, if you drive from the east to the west, you’re going to tilt and bump. We are going to go in and repair that section.”

Evans explained that storm drains would be installed on Skyline Drive, so that the water would no longer pool on the road and cause the asphalt to fail.

Evans also discussed a section of Vine Street from Red Del Papa Park to 100 E where water gathers on the asphalt.

The city will obtain funding to fix the roads from the Roads BC Funds from the state but no bids have been made yet.

“These are going to be great addictions,” said Melodi Gochis, talking about the storm drains that will be installed in some of the roads. “We are going to see some nice improvements in our city.”