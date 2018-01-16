Council, mayor make board, organization assignments

The Tooele City Council is set to move forward with business after appointing its members to various boards and positions during its first meeting of the year.

On Jan. 3 the City Council appointed Steve Pruden as its chairman for 2018 with Scott Wardle as vice chairman.

“I served in the position about eight or nine years ago,” Pruden said. “… The mayor meets each Tuesday morning with the staff, and I attend those meetings and help set up the preliminary agenda for council work meetings and business meetings.”

He said all the various city council appointments are important, but some are more time-consuming than others.

Pruden served on the city’s arts council board for 12 years, but Councilman Brad Pratt and Councilwoman Melodi Gochis will work on that board.

Pruden said he and City Attorney Roger Baker attend League of Cities and Towns meetings, and track what is happening with the Utah State Legislature.

“I can’t speak for the others, but I would say each council person spends 10-15 hours a week on city business,” Pruden said.

“We spend two hours every Wednesday in a Redevelopment Agency meeting,” he added.

Pruden is chairman of the Parks, Arts and Recreation (PAR) Tax Board, and is also chairman of the Tooele City Water Special Service District.

Mayor Debbie Winn said the first two weeks in her new position have been busy and exciting.

“I’m looking forward to working with councilmembers in their new assignments,” Winn said. “I believe we will make an awesome team.”

She said she would deliver a “State of the City” address in February and talk about her goals at that time.

The mayor will serve on the Tooele County Council of Governments along with Councilman Dave McCall.

“I’m looking forward to working on COG and working with the other mayors and county commissioners,” McCall said. “I’m a firm believer that it is imperative that we have a good working relationship with the other cities and the commissioners.”

McCall also will work with the library board.

“I really enjoy that assignment because Jami Carter is doing a great job with the library,” he said.

McCall will also work on the Homeless Coordination Committee and on the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Team.

Liaisons to the City Planning Commission will be McCall and Councilwoman Melodi Gochis.

Pratt will serve as chairman of the Redevelopment Agency with Wardle as vice chairman.

Wardle said he is pleased to continue his work with the Utah State University Tooele Board.

“It is really amazing to see how important this area is to our communities,” Wardle said. “Also, working with the redevelopment agency to bring companies and jobs to our city is vital to our long-term success.”

Pratt and Tooele City Finance Director Glen Caldwell will work with the RDA Taxing Entity while Winn and McCall will be on the Museum Advisory Board.

Gochis was appointed to the work with the North Tooele Special Service District. Pratt will serve on the Communities that Care Board and the RDA Taxing Entity Committee.