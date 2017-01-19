Council OKs increase in fees at golf course and cemetery

Golfers will pay $1 more to play nine holes of golf at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course when it opens this spring.

The Tooele City Council approved the increase Wednesday night after learning about the proposal from Tooele City Parks and Recreation Director Brian Roth on Jan. 4.

“We looked at the other courses in the county and Stansbury and Overlake are a little bit higher than we are in their fees,” Roth told the council. “This will bring us more in line with those courses. Looking at the numbers conservatively from rounds this past year, this increase should bring in about $22,000 more next year. It’s not huge, but as you know, costs continue to increase. Hopefully, the players and public understand.”

During the Jan. 4 work meeting, Councilman Steve Pruden said that Oquirrh Hills’ fees have been a bargain over the years, and he backed the increase.

“Players have the feeling that our course is a little nicer [than other local courses],” Roth said.

Greens fees for nine holes during the week will be set at $11 and 18 holes will cost $20. Nine holes on weekends and holidays will cost $12 and 18 holes on weekends will cost $22. Eighteen holes on weekends and holidays with a cart will cost $34.

Senior green fees for nine holes on weekdays will increase 50 cents to $8 with 18 holes on weekdays at $15. Junior weekday fees for nine holes will be $5; weekends will cost juniors $6 for nine holes.

A 10-round nine hole punch pass will cost $80 and $70 for seniors. A 20-round nine hole punch pass will cost $140 and $130 for seniors. Annual passes are $500 and $400 for seniors, $250 for juniors and $750 for couples.

For those who use their own golf carts, a season trail fee for existing users will be $225. Purchasing a new trail fee will cost $250. The cost for a small bucket of balls for the range will increase from $3 to $4; a large bucket will from $6 to $7.

Oquirrh Hills became an 18-hole championship golf course in June 2007 after a new back-nine opened.

The city council also approved a price increase for upright stone sites at the Tooele City Cemetery from $600 to $800 for residents, and from $1,000 to $1,200 for non-residents. Roth said there are 52 upright stone sites now available, and 382 flat stone sites available at the cemetery.