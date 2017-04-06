Council OKs zone changes and new housing projects

But Tooele City leaders hold back on 2 high-density residential proposals ♦

Proposed or imminent residential development projects dominated Wednesday’s Tooele City Council work and business meetings.

The council passed two zoning resolutions that will provide residential growth to the city.

The council also looked at two other high-density residential plans that require zoning changes during a work meeting before the council’s business meeting. But city leaders expressed concern about moving forward with those two high-density projects.

The council approved a preliminary plan for Canyon Village development located at approximately 1800 N. Copper Canyon Drive. The 15.75-acre property is zoned high-density residential, according to Tooele City Planning Commission minutes.

The proposed development is for 60 lots, with a minimum lot size of 7,000 square feet. Also, there are six 15,000 square-foot lots that can be developed as a four-plex.

The planning commission voted unanimously to forward a positive recommendation for the preliminary plan request to the city council after it received a positive recommendation from the city’s planning department.

The city council also approved a resolution for the annexation of 49 acres of Sunset Estates’ property located at approximately 2100 N. 220 West into the North Tooele City Special Service District.

The city’s planning commission voted to approve the annexation with a unanimous vote on March 22.

The development would add 27 10,000-square-foot lots as phase 7 of a development by Hallmark Homes. Council chairwoman Debbie Winn said the developers will go forward and match current landscaping for city streets in the area adjacent to the subdivision.

During the work meeting, the council also discussed two possible high-density residential proposals that would require amendments to the city’s general plan.

One development is for 9.15 acres of property located at approximately 850 N. 100 East. The property is currently zoned general commercial, but the applicant is requesting a change to a high-density zoning district to construct 125 townhomes, according to planning commission minutes.

The proposal consists of 16 buildings and three acres of open space with playground equipment and a basketball court, according to the minutes. The property to the north is Scholar Academy and the property to the south is Lakeview Apartments. The planning commission forwarded a positive recommendation for the proposed development to the city council. However, planning commission vice-chairwoman Shauna Bevan cast the lone “nay” vote to the change.

Councilman Scott Wardle was concerned about traffic in the area.

“I would like to see a traffic study. With a school in the area, I have concerns about safety,” Wardle said. “If we resolve the safety issue, we can move forward with this project.”

City leaders expressed several concerns about a proposed development on 8.81 acres located at approximately 600 E. 2400 N. The property currently is zoned general commercial. The applicant is requesting a high-density residential zone to construct 38 to 54 townhomes and 96 garden-style walk-up apartments, according to planning commission minutes. The planning commission provided a negative recommendation for the project with a 4-3 vote.

The strip of land is south of Liddiard Home Furnishings, and near Skretting USA, a fishfood plant.

Landowner Alan Cohen said he owns 18 acres. The east 8.81 acres is joined on the west by about nine more acres where his group has plans for commercial development. The entire project would be a mixed-use concept.

Wardle said the city is updating a study on high-density housing, and would like to review the document before moving forward with the 2400 North project. Mayor Patrick Dunlavy said that plan should be available in two to four weeks as part of the city’s overall economic development plan.

Wardle said he is also concerned about the impact the development would have on water supply and sewer needs.

“Safety is also a concern with this project,” Wardle said. He mentioned that one study showed that 3,000 trucks use the road each year, and the plant operates 24 hours a day.

Councilman Brad Pratt said he was concerned with the commercial development part of the project, and also would like to see the high-density housing plan for Tooele City.

Councilman Dave McCall’s concern was the odor created by the fishfood plant.

“My main concern is the smell, because people will buy these townhomes, and then complain to city council about the smell,” McCall said.