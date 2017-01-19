Council picks 10 to serve on gov’t study committee

Tooele County has a government study committee.

The government study appointment council selected 11 people to serve on the committee that will study Tooele County government.

The selections were made during the appointment council’s Wednesday meeting in the commission conference room in the Tooele County building.

However, after the meeting. one of the selectees was found to be a public employee, which disqualifies him from serving on the study committee, according to state law.

The appointment council will meet again on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. to select an eleventh member of the study committee.

Prior to voting on candidates for the study committee, the appointment council ran down the list of over 60 people who applied to make sure that the council had discussed each name.

The council then decided they would select 11 people to serve on the study committee. State law allows the appointment council to select between seven and 11 people for the study committee.

“When we first started, I hoped we would find seven people,” said Kim Halladay, appointment council chairman. “With the amount of people we have that are willing to serve, I don’t think how we can do anything but 11.”

Selected to serve on the study committee were: Ron Allen, Stansbury Park; Rob Clausing, Stansbury Park; Whitney Cook, Grantsville; Brett Coombs, Tooele; Robin Douglas, Tooele; Brenda Faddis, Stansbury Park; Eric Gumbrecht, Tooele; Richard Mitchell, Rush Valley; Daniel Pacheco, Tooele; Kent Sagers, Vernon; and Maria Sweeten, Erda.

Ron Allen was later found to be ineligible because he is a Utah State University employee.

State law calls for the county commission to convene the first meeting of the study committee within 10 days after the county commission receives written notice from the appointment council of the study committee’s appointed members.

The study committee may adopt rules for its organization and a procedure to fill vacancies in its membership. They may also establish advisory boards or committees that include people who are not members of the study committee.

State law also allows the study committee to request assistance from any state or local government employees, officers or agencies.

The study committee shall study the county’s form of government and compare it with other approved forms of government, according to state law.

State law also says the study committee shall determine if the county government can be strengthened, made more clearly responsive or accountable to the people, or significantly improved in the interest of economy and efficiency by a change in the form of government.

The study committee is also required to hold public hearings and community forums and use other means deemed appropriate by the committee to disseminate information and stimulate public discussion. All meetings of the study committee are open to the public, according to state code.

The study committee must submit its report to the county commission no later than one year after its first meeting.

The study committee’s report is to include three things: a recommendation as to whether or not the form of government should be changed, and if a change in the form of government is recommend, the committee report must include a detailed draft of the proposed change with implementing provisions.

The report is also to include any additional recommendations to improve efficiency and economy of the administration of county government.

If the study recommends a change in the form of government, the committee may continue to hold public hearings after filing the reports and alter the report following the hearings.

However, it cannot change the proposed form of government or make changes within a 120-period before the election on the proposed change.

Gumbrecht, a sponsor of the petition that put the county government study on November’s General Election ballot, was selected by the appointment council to serve on the study committee.

“I have been approached by many people thanking and crediting me for bringing this opportunity to fruition,” Gumbrecht said. “While I’m thankful for the kind gestures, what immediately comes to mind is the many hours of time the cosponsors and petitioning volunteers put in, all in behalf of the vision of seeing this study actualized.”

Along with Gumbrecht, the other petition sponsors were: Tracy Shaw, Tooele City; Jeff McNeil, Erda; Elliot Lawrence, Grantsville; and Matt McCarty, South Rim.

“Tooele County has proven that when it’s time to step forward and tackle something as important as this, there is no question that people will step up,” Gumbrecht said. “I’m proud to be a part of this amazing county, and I look forward to seeing how this study can inform us of the best way to proceed into a bright future.”