Council ratifies two projects to prep site for police station

The Tooele City Council ratified a pair of contracts which help clear the site for the future police station on Garden Street Wednesday night.

Tooele City engineer Paul Hansen presented both contracts to the council during its work and business meetings.

The council unanimously ratified a $35,310 contract with Broken Arrow Construction, of Lake Point, for the asbestos abatement and demolition of the house at 59 N. 100 East. The house is the final structure in the footprint of the proposed 21,000-square foot police station.

The contract includes removal of all debris and waste materials, as well as site grading and clean-up.

Due to the time requirements to obtain state permits, the city council was solicited for approval on the Broken Arrow contract prior to Wednesday’s meeting. The ratification was approved unanimously, on a motion from Councilman Scott Wardle, seconded by Councilman Dave McCall.

Hansen said the asbestos abatement began Monday and is scheduled for completion by the end of the week. Demolition of the house is expected to begin next Monday, also lasting approximately one week.

The council also ratified a contract with Middle Canyon Electric, of Tooele, to install underground conduit for Rocky Mountain Power, Comcast Xfinity and CenturyLink lines on the police station property.

The council was also solicited by email for approval on the conduit contract, but Hansen outlined changes to the proposal during Wednesday’s meeting. Hansen requested the council approve $30,000 for the contract, as the original bid of $24,132 did not include $1,600 for CenturyLink’s lines and additional funds for infill of granular material to deal with the saturated soil on site.

Hansen said Middle Canyon Electric was the lowest of three bids the city received for the project.

The city was granted a $9 million from the state’s Permanent Community Impact Fund Board for the police station in December, the same month the council approved a $125,245 invoice to JRCA Architects of Salt Lake City to design the police department’s new home. Once site prep and design is complete, construction is expected to begin in April and take about one year to complete.