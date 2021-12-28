Council talks about potential annexation for subdivision

The Tooele City Council gathered during their work meeting on Dec. 15 to discuss the potential annexation of the Canyon Springs Subdivision, located near 850 North, outside of city limits, which would include 172-home lots.

During the meeting, Roger Baker, city attorney, presented the issues related to the potential subdivision and annexing the property into the city.

“What land do you want to be considered part of your city and under what conditions?” Baker asked, opening up the discussion with the Council.

During the Sept. 1 City Council meeting, the Council accepted the petition of annexation for the subdivision by Howard Schmidt, a developer, for further consideration.

During the meeting, Jim Bolser, community development director, explained that the potential subdivision request was originally placed in November 2020.

He also told the council that the annexation included 61.16 acres of land near 850 North by Fox Run Drive, and would include 172 lots varying in size from just over 8,500 square feet to over 21,000 square feet.

After the potential subdivision annexation was approved for further consideration, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn and her administration came up with a few recommendations regarding the subdivision that were discussed during the Council’s meeting on Dec. 15.

The first recommendation is that the City Council not approve the subdivision.

Baker explained that Tooele City has a vast acreage of undeveloped land and limited resources tied to that land.

“To bring in new additional land would only stretch those resources further making it even more difficult to develop land already in the city,” he said.

Next, the mayor wanted the Council to consider how annexing the land would be in the best interest of the city.

Baker told the Council that if the area was annexed, it would need to improve the city in varying ways, possibly by adding parks and trails to the subdivision that would benefit not only those living in the subdivision but Tooele City and even the county as a whole.

Baker also told the council that if they decide to annex the land into the city, they could require parks or green space in the development.

Instead of a park or green space, the developer could also pay the city $150,000 that could be used toward developing or fixing up a park the city already has.

The developer of the property proposed a trail system on the south and east border of the development, but Baker said that the trail should run throughout the community, instead of aaround it, because it could include a storm drain system and a park that way.

Baker explained that because of the potential trail system and other facilities, the subdivision may have to include less than 172 lots, but the decrease in the lot number may be offset by the increased value of premium lots located near the trail, open space, and facilities.

Winn and staff wanted the council to consider requiring park strip landscaping, perhaps xeriscaping with trees, or with an acceptable turf grass area with trees, shrubs, and flowers.

The option of xeriscaping would save water, according to Baker.

Little information regarding water, sewer, transportation, or utilities was available during the City Council meeting.

As far as police and fire services were concerned, Winn asked Schmidt to provide an analysis of the impacts Canyon Springs would have on police and fire services.

Winn said that the city should be completed before a decision on the annexation is made, Baker explained.

Baker explained that it is not the responsibility of the city to determine costs and impacts that the subdivision would have on the city.

He asked the Council to consider what the annexation will do for the city and if the annexation would be a net positive for the city.

Winn left one final recommendation on the subdivision which Baker shared with the Council.

She said that the subdivision wasn’t yet ready to be considered by the Planning Commission and move on to the City Council again until studies were completed and the impact of the subdivision was adequately assessed.

“There is work remaining to be done,” Baker said.

At the end of the discussion, members of the Council asked Baker and members of staff several questions.

Justin Brady, councilmember, asked Baker if the potential trail system located within the subdivision was in a Homeowners Association area, would any member of the community be able to use it.

Baker told Brady that the trail would be required to be open to the public.

“I think the trail would be a good amenity for not just the residents of the city but also for residents of the county as a whole,” Council member Tony Graff added.

Council chairwoman Melodi Gochis said that the subdivision should include a trail system and an agreement clarifying if a park should be required or if the $150,000 would be given to the city instead of a park should be written.

“Everything that the city is going to require would be put into an annexation agreement that [the Council] you would approve,” Baker said.

The Council has a lot to consider and will continue to work to answer open questions and decide if the annexation would benefit the city before it will be sent to the Planning Commission.

A discussion involving city administration, the City Council, and the developer will hold a meeting soon to answer some of those questions.

“I would encourage you to have more discussions on these topics,” Baker told the council.