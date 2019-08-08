Councilmembers set to review new Grantsville General Plan

With open houses and surveys completed, Grantsville City leaders are now reviewing a new 58-page Grantsville General Plan document.

Councilwoman Jewel Allen anticipates the Grantsville City Council will adopt the plan sometime in October after it provides additional suggestions to the consultants.

The plan needs to be adopted by the planning and zoning commission and then receive approval from the City Council, according to Allen.

She said Grantsville received a $60,000 grant from the Wasatch Front Regional Council and the City added $6,000 to pay for the updated plan. The process began in November 2018.

After a brief review of the plan by consultant Ben Levinger, councilmembers spent about 35 minutes Wednesday night discussing the General Plan draft.

“One of my concerns is, in essence, you have Main Street turning into a long apartment row,” Mayor Brent Marshall said.

Levenger said feedback showed citizens did not want high density scattered through the community. He said people also wanted the Main Street area preserved for commercial use.

The mayor also said the plan needs to mention SB-34, which is a state requirement for cities to provide a moderate income housing plan element in their general plans.

Councilman Scott Stice said he would like to see detailed street maps showing which streets are through streets and which would be deadends.

The mayor said a traffic study of all streets in Tooele Valley will be conducted soon.

Stice said the plan simply looked like a compilation of all comments received from citizens.

“We (City Council) will have to figure out how to put the pieces together,” Stice said. “… Your organization is getting paid a lot of money. Seems to me the plan should be more tight. I’d like to see it more precise.”

Stice said he was in favor of a general plan of five to seven pages with an appendix for all the other stuff gathered.

“I don’t think some of that other stuff needs to be in the general plan,” he said.

Levenger said an executive summary of three or four pages could be added to the front of the general plan.

Councilman Jeff Hutchins said some suggestions from the plan are in direct conflict.

“We get emails and phone calls all the time,” he said. “People want more places to eat, but they also want to stop growth.”

He said the goal is to attract business, but business owners make their own decisions whether or not to locate in Grantsville.

Hutchins also mentioned items on residents’ wish lists require money.

“We have to balance the budget and provide fire, police, water and sewer, but are people willing to pay more taxes to have more amenities?” he said. “Everybody would like to have a rec center, but are they willing to pay for it?”

Levenger said the general plan is a guiding document for a community and not a strategic plan.

He said the plan does not provide the specifics of “who, what, when, where and how.”

An introduction to the plan indicates it should be reviewed annually, and updated as the need arises, in order to provide responsible and well-formulated public policy direction to community decisions.